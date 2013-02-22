TEXT-Fitch revises Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego's outlook to positive; affirms at 'A-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 22 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego’s (BGK) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to Positive from Stable and affirmed the IDRs at ‘A-’ and ‘A’, respectively. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE

The rating actions follow the revision of the Outlook to Positive from Stable on Poland’s Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs (see ‘Fitch Revises Poland’s Outlook to Positive; Affirms at ‘A-‘’ dated 21 February 2013 at www.fitchratings.com).

RATING DRIVERS

BGK’s ratings are equalised with those of the Polish sovereign and are based on potential support from the Republic of Poland in light of the bank’s policy role and its full state ownership. The ratings also reflect the state’s commitment to ensure at all times adequate liquidity and capital ratios at BGK.

BGK’s primary task is to support (central and local) government economic programmes and regional development projects. The bank also plays an important role in providing banking services to the Polish Ministry of Finance. The share of strictly commercial activities not related to BGK’s policy role is low and will continue to shrink.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

BGK’s ratings are sensitive to changes in the Polish sovereign ratings and are likely to be upgraded if the sovereign rating is upgraded by one notch. However, a multi-notch sovereign upgrade would not necessarily lead to a similar positive rating action on the bank. Fitch believes that the correlation could weaken as sovereign ratings move into higher categories, in particular due to lack of explicit government guarantee for the bank’s obligations.

Fitch believes that the state’s strong propensity to support BGK is unlikely to be revised in the foreseeable future.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at ‘A-', Outlook revised to Positive from Stable

Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at ‘F2’

Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at ‘A’, Outlook revised to Positive from Stable

Support Rating: affirmed at ‘1’

National Long-term rating: affirmed at ‘AAA(pol)’ with Stable Outlook

National Short-term rating: affirmed at ‘F1+(pol)’

Senior unsecured debt issuance programme long-term foreign currency rating: affirmed at ‘A-’

Senior unsecured debt issuance programme long-term local currency rating: affirmed at ‘A’

Senior unsecured debt issuance programme National Long-term Rating: affirmed at ‘AAA(pol)’

Senior unsecured bonds Long-term local currency rating: affirmed at ‘A’

Senior unsecured bonds National Long-term rating: affirmed at ‘AAA(pol)'