TEXT-Fitch rates Bharti Airtel's proposed notes 'BBB-(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) B.V’s proposed foreign-currency senior unsecured notes an expected ‘BBB-(EXP)’ rating.

The notes will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by India’s Bharti Airtel Limited (Bharti, BBB-/Negative) and are therefore rated at the same level as Bharti’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of ‘BBB-'. The final rating of the proposed notes is contingent upon the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. Bharti will use the proceeds from the proposed notes to refinance part of its existing debt and for general corporate purposes.

Fitch estimates that Bharti’s funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage will improve to 2.6x-2.7x at end-March 2013 (FY12: 3.0x). This is mainly due to a cash injection of USD583m from the sale of a stake in its tower arm Bharti Infratel and downward revision of its FY13 capex to USD2.5bn-USD2.6bn from USD2.8bn-USD3bn. The improvement is despite a likely decline in its FY13 EBITDA margin to 31% (FY12: 33%) as the company competes aggressively in its Indian operations to regain revenue market share.

The Negative Outlook continues to reflect ongoing regulatory uncertainty in its Indian operations relating to a one-time charge for excess spectrum (over 6.2MHz) and spectrum refarming. However, the charges are now likely to be phased over the life of the licence, rather than paid up-front, which will aid Bharti’s deleveraging efforts.

Leading operators such as Bharti will benefit from a return to pricing power in the Indian telecom industry. The company’s efforts to remove discounts to improve its voice tariffs and simultaneously increase its data tariffs are likely to at least prevent profitability at its Indian operations falling further. Price competition has significantly eased after the cancellation of 122 2G licences by India’s Supreme Court in February 2012 led three smaller operators to exit the market. Moreover, another rejection of a curative appeal by the Supreme Court in February 2013 may force remaining smaller operators to exit or scale back their operations.

At end-December 2012, Bharti had total debt of USD13.6bn and cash and equivalents of USD1.9bn. Of its total debt, only 19% is secured and 63% is denominated in USD. Also, about 91% of total debt is floating-rate, leaving the company exposed to interest rate increases; a 100bps increase in the interest rate on its USD borrowings will increase interest costs by about USD85m-USD90m.

Rating Sensitivities

Negative: Future developments that could individually or collectively lead to negative rating actions include

- A higher-than-expected regulatory charge or M&A activity resulting in FFO-adjusted net leverage remaining above 2.5x on a sustained basis

- A downgrade of India’s ‘BBB-’ Country Ceiling would also lead to a downgrade of Bharti’s ratings, as the latter are capped by the Country Ceiling

Positive: Future developments that could individually or collectively lead to rating Outlook being revised to Stable include

- A lower-than-expected regulatory charge resulting in Bharti’s FFO-adjusted net leverage falling below 2.5x on a sustained basis.