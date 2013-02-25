TEXT-Fitch rates Small Business Trust 2013 'BBB-(EXP)sf'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 25 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Small Business Trust 2013 pass-through certificates (PTCs) expected ratings as follows:

INR1,290.2m Series A1 PTCs due March 2014: ‘BBB-(EXP)sf’; Stable Outlook

INR546.4m Series A2 PTCs due March 2015: ‘BBB-(EXP)sf’; Stable Outlook

INR206.8m Series A3 PTCs due June 2017: ‘BBB-(EXP)sf’; Stable Outlook

The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The transaction is a static securitisation of INR-denominated small business loans originated by Shriram City Union Finance Limited (SCUF), which is also the servicer.

Key Rating Drivers:

The ratings and Outlooks are based on credit enhancement (CE) of 13.3% of the initial principal balance, STF’s origination, servicing, collection and recovery expertise, as well as the legal and financial structure of the transaction. The ratings address timely payment of interest and principal in accordance with the payout schedule in the transaction document.

The CE will comprise a first loss credit facility (FLCF) and a second loss credit facility (SLCF). The FLCF is expected to be in the form of fixed deposits - with a bank rated at least ‘BBB-’ and ‘F3’ by Fitch - in the name of the originator with a lien marked in favour of the trustee, IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited. The SLCF is expected to be initially in the form of fixed deposits provided by SCUF and subsequently be replaced by an irrevocable & unconditional guarantees provided by a bank rated at least ‘BBB-’ and ‘F3’ by Fitch.

Rating Sensitivities:

Fitch assessed the base case default rate, recovery rate, time to recovery and prepayment rate based on the originator’s historical data. These factors, together with the portfolio’s weighted average yield, were stressed in Fitch’s ABS cashflow model to assess whether the transaction CE level was sufficient for the current rating level. Fitch also assessed the commingling risk of the servicer and assessed the liquidity sufficiency for timely payment of the PTCs. The transaction is not exposed to interest rate or foreign currency risks since both the assets and the PTCs are fixed-rate and are denominated in INR. Fitch also conducted rating sensitivity tests. An increase in the base-case default rate by 30%, while keeping other risk factors constant, may result in a one-notch downgrade of the PTCs to ‘BB+(EXP)sf’.

The collateral pool to be assigned to the trust at par had an aggregate outstanding principal balance of INR2,043.4m and consisted of 4,938 loans as of 31 January 2013. The collateral pool has a weighted average (WA) loan-to-value ratio of 82%, and a WA seasoning of seven months. Of the pool 67% was backed by chit fund (a community saving scheme in India), with 30% backed by properties and the remainder by other assets such as machineries and vehicles. The pool has no overdue loans. At closing, SCUF will assign the loans to Small Business Trust 2013, which in turn will issue the PTCs. The PTCs proceeds will be used to fund the purchase of the underlying loans.