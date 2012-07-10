FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P drops ratings on Germany's WestLB
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 10, 2012 / 1:16 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P drops ratings on Germany's WestLB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 10 -

Overview

-- The final restructuring and wind down of Germany-based WestLB AG has entered its final phase.

-- We are withdrawing our unsolicited ‘BBB’ long-term and ‘A-2’ short-term counterparty credit ratings on WestLB. There are no outstanding issue ratings on the bank’s debt.

Rating Action

On July 10, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services withdrew its unsolicited ‘BBB’ long-term and ‘A-2’ short-term counterparty credit ratings on Germany-based WestLB AG. At the point of withdrawal, the outlook was stable.

There are no outstanding issue ratings on the bank’s debt.

Rationale

The ratings on WestLB were withdrawn because they are no longer needed as a component of our counterparty credit ratings and issue ratings on the bank’s former subsidiary, Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank (WIB; BBB-/Stable/A-3), which are solicited. Furthermore, we believe that market interest has diminished.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.