TEXT-S&P drops ratings on Germany's WestLB

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 10 -

Overview

-- The final restructuring and wind down of Germany-based WestLB AG has entered its final phase.

-- We are withdrawing our unsolicited ‘BBB’ long-term and ‘A-2’ short-term counterparty credit ratings on WestLB. There are no outstanding issue ratings on the bank’s debt.

Rating Action

On July 10, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services withdrew its unsolicited ‘BBB’ long-term and ‘A-2’ short-term counterparty credit ratings on Germany-based WestLB AG. At the point of withdrawal, the outlook was stable.

Rationale

The ratings on WestLB were withdrawn because they are no longer needed as a component of our counterparty credit ratings and issue ratings on the bank’s former subsidiary, Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank (WIB; BBB-/Stable/A-3), which are solicited. Furthermore, we believe that market interest has diminished.