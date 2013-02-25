FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch publishes EMEA H113 oil and gas dashboard
February 25, 2013 / 9:07 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch publishes EMEA H113 oil and gas dashboard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 25 - Fitch Ratings has published the EMEA H113 Oil and Gas dashboard.

The publication explores the key themes affecting issuer credit profiles for the sector in Europe under the following headings:

- Key theme: Stagnant revenue growth to weigh on cash flow and investment.

- What Fitch is watching: How companies will react to a potentially volatile price environment in 2013.

- The ratings impact of the above.

The dashboard is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Oil and Gas Dashboard H113

here

