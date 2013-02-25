TEXT-Fitch assigns Turkiye Garanti Bankasi's TRY eurobond 'BBB(EXP)' rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 25 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.’s (Garanti) upcoming issue of TRY-denominated Eurobonds a ‘BBB(EXP)’ expected rating.

The senior unsecured notes will rank equally with all of Garanti’s other senior unsecured obligations. The total amount and final maturity of the issue are yet to be determined.

The expected rating is in line with Garanti’s Long-term local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘BBB’/Stable, which is driven by the bank’s Viability Rating. Garanti is Turkey’s second-largest private bank controlling a 12% market share in assets at end-September 2012. The bank’s strategic shareholders are Dogus Group (Dogus), a large Turkish industrial and financial conglomerate which holds a 24% stake and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA, ‘BBB+’ Negative), a leading Spanish bank which controls around 25% of the bank’s shares. Dogus and BBVA are equally represented on Garanti’s Board.

Garanti is currently rated as follows:

Long-term foreign and local currency IDR: ‘BBB’/Stable

Short-term foreign and local currency IDR: ‘F3’

National Long-term Rating: ‘AAA(tur)'/Stable

Viability Rating: ‘bbb’

Support Rating: ‘3’

Support Rating Floor: ‘BB+’

Senior unsecured debt: ‘BBB’