TEXT-Fitch assigns Iberdrola's subordinated reset rate notes final 'BBB-' rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 25 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Iberdrola International B.V.’s EUR525m undated deeply subordinated reset rate notes a final ‘BBB-’ rating.

The ratings reflect the highly subordinated nature of the notes, considered to have lower recovery prospects in a liquidation or bankruptcy scenario. The equity credit reflects the structural equity-like characteristics of the instruments including subordination, maturity in excess of five years and deferrable interest coupon payments. Equity credit is limited to 50% given the cumulative interest coupon, a feature considered more debt-like in nature. This approach is in accordance with Fitch’s hybrid methodology (see “Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis” dated December 2012 on www.fitchratings.com).

The notes have an irrevocable, unconditional and subordinated guarantee from Iberdrola, S.A. (‘BBB+'/Negative). The amount of the notes is EUR525m at an initial 5.75% coupon with a five-year reset call date in 27 February 2018.

KEY FEATURES

- Ratings Reflect Deep Subordination

The notes are notched down by two notches from Iberdrola’s Issuer Default Rating (IDR) given their deep subordination and consequently, the lower recovery prospects in a liquidation or bankruptcy scenario relative to the senior obligations. The notes only rank senior to the claims of equity shareholders.

-Generic Sector Uplift Not Applied

Fitch has not applied the generic sector uplift for utilities with a high proportion of regulated earnings to Iberdrola’s senior unsecured rating, whose IDR is above Spain’s sovereign rating (‘BBB’/Negative). This is driven by Fitch’s perception that higher rates of recovery for utilities’ debt are less predictable in a distressed sovereign environment than in the case of an idiosyncratic default of a single entity. This constraint also applies to the company’s subordinated instruments rating.

- Equity Treatment Given Equity-Like Features

The notes qualify for 50% equity credit as they meet Fitch’s criteria with regards to deep subordination, remaining effective maturity of at least five years and deferrable interest coupon payments at the option of the issuer. These are key equity-like characteristics, affording Iberdrola greater financial flexibility. The notes also avoid mandatory repayments, exclude covenant defaults as well as all other events of defaults including cross default, which could trigger a general corporate default or liquidity need.

- Effective Maturity Date

Whilst the notes are undated, Fitch deems the effective, remaining maturity as February 2038, in accordance with the agency’s hybrid criteria. From this date, the coupon step-up is within Fitch’s aggregate threshold rate of 100bps, but the issuer will no longer be subject to replacement language, which discloses the company’s intent to redeem the instrument at its call date with the proceeds of a similar instrument or with equity. According to Fitch’s criteria, the equity credit of 50% would change to 0% five years before the effective remaining maturity date. The issuer has the first option to redeem the notes on the reset call date, which is February 2018.

- Cumulative Coupon Limits Equity Treatment

The interest coupon payments are cumulative and incur interest where overdue by more than one year. The cumulative coupon deferral results in 50% equity treatment by Fitch. The company will be obliged to make a mandatory settlement of deferred interest payments under certain circumstances, including the payment of a dividend. This is a feature similar to debt-like securities and reduces the company’s financial flexibility.

KEY RATING DRIVERS: IBERDROLA

-Negative Outlook Reflects Execution Risk

The Negative Outlook on Iberdrola’s IDR reflects the volatility affecting the Spanish macroeconomic and sovereign environment, as well as the execution risk attached to the company’s announced medium-term strategy.

-Disposals and Capex Reduction

Fitch expects that Iberdrola will be able to withstand the negative effects stemming from the Spanish energy reform, given the company’s medium-term strategy to react to the regulatory changes introduced with various law decrees in 2012. The revised company’s strategy envisages asset disposals as well as a significant reduction of investment (by around 20%-25%). According to Fitch’s forecasts, Iberdrola’s credit metrics will remain consistent with the current rating under the new business plan assumptions.

-Weak Fundamentals and Regulatory Pressure

Fitch downgraded Spanish integrated utilities including Iberdrola in August 2012 by one notch. This followed Fitch’s review of the Spanish utility sector, which is suffering from weak fundamentals, a more hostile and uncertain regulatory framework, signs of political intervention and a difficult financial environment.

-Exposure to Spain

Iberdrola’s rating is currently one notch above the Spanish sovereign (‘BBB’/Negative). Fitch would allow the rating differential to be extended to a maximum of three notches, depending on the geographic diversification of the company’s earnings at the time of a sovereign downgrade.

-Pending Tariff Deficit

As of December 2012, Iberdrola had EUR2.4bn exposure to the Spanish tariff deficit. While the company expects to cash in all these receivables in the short term through the securitisation vehicle (FADE), Fitch remains more skeptical and does not include the outstanding receivables in the computation of Iberdrola’s net debt.

RATING SENSITIVITY ANALYSIS

Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating actions include:

- Material deterioration of macroeconomic environment affecting the Iberian region leading to further decrease in consumption and decline of profit margins causing an increase in funds from operations (FFO) net adjusted leverage above 4.5x and FFO coverage below 4.0x on a sustained basis.

- A three-notch downgrade of the Spanish sovereign rating.

- Additional adverse regulatory measures if not mitigated by further action by the management.

Positive:

The current rating Outlook is Negative. As a result, Fitch’s sensitivities do not currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood, individually or collectively, of leading to a rating upgrade. Future developments that may nonetheless potentially lead to a revision of the Outlook to Stable and to an upgrade include:

- Improvement of the domestic macroeconomic environment leading to better than expected cash flow generation, improvement in the sovereign environment leading to addition tariff deficit securitisation funding speeding up debt reduction and improvement of FFO net adjusted leverage and FFO coverage towards and below 3.5x and towards and above 5.0x, respectively.

LIQUIDITY

Iberdrola’s liquidity as of December 2012 was in excess of EUR12bn, including over EUR9bn of committed lines from a broad pool of banks, including back up facilities for its commercial papers. Fitch deems this as adequate in view of the maturity profile of the next 24 months and free cash flow of EUR0.2bn at YE13 expected by the agency.