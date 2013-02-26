FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates Chinatrust Commercial Bank's bonds 'AA+(twn)'
February 26, 2013 / 7:41 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch rates Chinatrust Commercial Bank's bonds 'AA+(twn)'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Taiwan-based Chinatrust Commercial Bank’s (CTCB) upcoming RMB1bn senior unsecured bonds a National Long-Term rating of ‘AA+(twn)'.

The bond carries a fixed coupon rate of 2.9% and will mature on 12 March 2016. The bond will be listed in Taiwan’s GreTai Securities Market and available to domestic institutional investors only. The bond proceeds will be used to support CTCB’s potential growth of foreign currency-denominated loans.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The senior unsecured bond is rated at the same level as CTCB’s National Long-Term rating of ‘AA+(twn)’ as it constitutes direct, unconditional, and unsecured obligations of CTCB. The bond’s rating is in line with Fitch’s criteria on senior bond instruments of financial institutions. Under Fitch’s methodology, this instrument has no loss absorption feature and receives no equity credit.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Any rating actions on CTCB’s National Long-Term rating could trigger a similar rating action on the bond rating.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
