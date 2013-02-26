TEXT-Fitch rates Vnesheconombank's EUR1.5bn LPNs 'BBB'

Feb 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned VEB Finance Limited’s Series 7 and 8 issues of senior unsecured loan participation notes (LPN) a ‘BBB’ Long-term rating.

The notes are issued under Vnesheconombank’s (VEB; ‘BBB’/Stable/‘F3’) USD30bn LPN programme, rated ‘BBB’/‘F3’. The Series 7 EUR1bn issue carries a 3.035% fixed interest rate and is due February 2018. The Series 8 EUR0.5bn issue carries a 4.032% fixed interest rate and is due February 2023.

VEB’s foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings are driven by a high probability of support from the Russian sovereign (‘BBB’/Stable/‘F3’), due to its sole ownership by the state, its status as a national development bank, the special legal regime, the directed nature of some operations and the significant amount of funding and capital provided by the state.