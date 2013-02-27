TEXT-Fitch:Portuguese Banks' loan provisions yet to plateau

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 27 - Increases in Portuguese banks’ loan impairment charges in the second half of 2012 are likely to continue through 2013, Fitch Ratings says. Profitability last year was hit by rising impairment charges, and further asset-quality deterioration remains a key risk, especially in view of the recession and rising unemployment.

An acceleration in asset-quality deterioration and some one-off items led Banco Comercial Portugues (Millennium bcp) and Caixa Geral de Depositos (CGD) to report net losses in 2012. Growth in Millennium bcp’s impairment charges was exacerbated by extra requirements from the Bank of Portugal and from its Greek exposures. CGD’s impairment charges were partially related to equity stakes in Portugal and Spain, insurance assets and property investments.

The other two major banks we rate, Banco BPI and Santander Totta, reported positive, but low, net income, again reflecting asset-quality pressures due to the difficult economic environment.

We forecast further rises in domestic bad debt charges, especially as we expect Portuguese GDP to fall a further 1.5% and for unemployment to reach 16.5% this year. There is also a risk of an increasing spill-over of provisions into other assets, for example property assets, although unlike other European countries Portugal has not experienced a housing bubble.

We expect Portuguese banks’ performance in 2013 to be weak as margin pressure persists from high retail funding costs, low interest rates and the cost of state capital for some banks. Efforts to raise spreads on renewed loans are unlikely to fully offset these strains. Lower customer volumes and bank deleveraging will subdue domestic revenue.

Foreign operations offer better growth prospects, but only Banco BPI and Millennium bcp have a meaningful international presence. However, the positive contribution, particularly from Portuguese-speaking African countries, is unlikely to fully compensate for the weaker domestic performance.

Further cost-cutting could help stabilise earnings. Much has already been done, with domestic operations reduced and optimised. Costs were down between 3.2% and 10.7% in 2012 at the largest four Fitch rated banks.

While Portuguese banks face profitability and asset quality pressures, they also benefit from improved capital, funding and liquidity positions. Their loans/deposits ratios improved in 2012 through deleveraging and strengthening of the retail deposit base. Encouragingly, there have been recent issuance opportunities for a few banks. But these windows may be short-lived and so shrinking loans and attracting deposits remain focus areas for banks’ funding strategies. We expect funding imbalances to persist and use of European Central Bank funding, although reducing, to remain significant until wholesale markets normalise.

The Bank of Portugal core capital ratios of the four major banks we rate were between 10.5% and 15% at end-2012, comfortably above the 10% minimum required. This helps underpin their standalone credit profiles. Except for Santander Totta they all received state support to meet the European Banking Authority’s minimum 9% core capital ratio at end-June 2012.

Fitch analysts will be discussing the outlook for the Portuguese banking sector and other European bank topics in a conference, “European Credit Outlook 2013” on Thursday 28 February in Lisbon.