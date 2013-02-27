FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates Southern Urals Civil Construction and Mortgage Corporation bonds at 'BB+'
#Credit Markets
February 27, 2013 / 11:31 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch rates Southern Urals Civil Construction and Mortgage Corporation bonds at 'BB+'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Russian OJSC Southern Urals Civil Construction and Mortgage Corporation’s (SU CCMC) RUB2.5bn domestic bond issue (RU000A0JTGC8), due 23 February 2016, a Long-term local currency rating of ‘BB+’ and a National Long-term rating of ‘AA(rus)'.

Chelyabinsk Region is the sole shareholder of SU CCMC and a guarantor of the principal and coupons of the issue. Chelyabinsk Region has a Long-term local and foreign currency rating of ‘BB+’ and a National Long-term rating of ‘AA(rus)'. The Long-term ratings have Positive Outlooks. The region’s Short-term foreign currency rating is ‘B’.

The bond issue will have a fixed coupon rate of 10%. The principal will be repaid at the bonds maturity. The proceeds from the bond issue will be used to refinance maturing debt and to fund construction of new apartment units in the city of Chelyabinsk.

