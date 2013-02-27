TEXT-Fitch revises outlook on Polish region of Wielkopolska to positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on the Polish Region of Wielkopolska to Positive from Stable and affirmed the region’s Long-term foreign currency rating at ‘A-’ and Long-term local currency rating at ‘A’. Fitch has also affirmed the region’s National Long-term rating at ‘AA+(pol)’ with a Stable Outlook and Short-term foreign currency rating at ‘F2’.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating actions follow the recent revision of the Outlook on Poland’s Long-Term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to Positive from Stable (see ‘Fitch Revises Poland’s Outlook to Positive; Affirms at ‘A-‘’ dated 21 February 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). The Region of Wielkopolska’s ratings are constrained by those of the sovereign (see full rating report on the Region of Wielkopolska dated 31 July 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).

The region of Wielkopolska has solid strategic and financial management and sound budgetary performance, which together with high liquidity and high capital revenue guarantees strong self-financing capacity for its broad investment plans.

Wielkopolska reported low albeit growing direct debt amounting to PLN250m at end-2012. It also has some indirect risk relating to the regional healthcare sector, whose financial situation is manageable, but may still require financial support from the region.

Fitch believes that the region’s tax base will remain strong in the medium term, allowing Wielkopolska to sustain tax revenue above the national average and financial flexibility.

Fitch also assumes that the region will comply with all the EU regulations and procedures when implementing the investments projects co-financed by the EU, which will protect the region from returning high amounts of the previously received EU grants.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Key rating triggers for an upgrade include the continuation of sound budgetary performance and declining pressure on debt-funded capex provided there was also a sovereign upgrade.