TEXT-S&P summary: Allied Security Holdings LLC

Our “highly leveraged” financial risk assessment incorporates our view that privately held Allied Security has an aggressive financial policy, heavy debt burden, and weak--but consistent--cash flow protection measures. The company’s credit protection measures fall in line with our indicative adjusted leverage ratio for this financial risk descriptor: over 5x. We believe the company’s credit metrics will be consistent over the next 12 months, based on our forecast. (Allied Security Holdings LLC is a privately held company and does not disclose its financials publicly).

Assumptions within our forecast for the next 12 months include the following:

-- The company’s financial policy will remain aggressive, and the company will pursue partially debt-funded acquisitions. Allied Security’s high adjusted leverage remains in the mid-5x area following the $115 million debt-financed distribution to equity holders in August 2010. As free cash flow accumulates, we believe it is possible the financial sponsor, Blackstone, could also initiate another amendment allowing for an investor dividend, as in February 2012, when an amendment of the restricted payment basket and waiver of the excess cash flow sweep payment were secured in order to issue a $60 million cash dividend to investors. However, we expect acquisition activity to take precedence over dividend payouts in our forecast horizon of 12 months.

-- EBITDA interest coverage will continue to benefit from the reduction in interest expense following the February 2011 refinancing, and will remain stable, with continued satisfactory operating performance.

-- Moderate revenue growth will continue in the 5%-7% range based on the company’s ability to compete for both local and national contracts. New business generation will continue to come more from taking market share from competitors than from demand expansion in the industry.

-- We forecast modest EBITDA erosion, with margins in the low- to mid-6% area as improvements in sales effectiveness will not fully offset increases in payroll taxes, and unfavorable mix shift with larger accounts won at slightly discounted prices. In addition, the company has little room to cut costs (short of scaling back employee benefits). Through the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, Allied Security’s adjusted EBITDA margin was 6.6%, and the company has maintained similar margins for several quarters.

Based on these assumptions, our forecast outcomes are as follows:

-- Adjusted leverage in the low- to mid-5x area.

-- The ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt in the low- to mid-single-digit percent area.

-- EBITDA coverage of interest expense in the mid-2x-area.

We assess the company’s business risk profile as “weak,” reflecting our belief that Allied Security’s business focus will remain narrow in the highly fragmented and competitive contract security officer industry. Despite our expectation that the company will retain its established No. 3 market position, Allied Security, with revenues of approximately $1.8 billion, competes for commercial contracts against larger and more diversified companies such as Securitas AB (approximately $3.2 billion in North American sales) and G4S PLC (approximately $2.7 billion in North American sales). It also competes against smaller domestic companies, including U.S. Security Associates (whose revenues, based on our expectations, will exceed $1.2 billion in 2012), primarily on price. We believe the industry will consolidate further over the next one to two years. As such, competitors with better financial flexibility may attempt to gain market share through acquisitions or other aggressive strategies (i.e., competitive pricing). Tuck-in acquisitions (up to $25 million) will likely remain part of Allied Security’s growth strategy; we expect the company to opportunistically pursue acquisitions of small niche competitors, funded through a combination of internally generated cash flow, sponsor support, and perhaps additional debt.

Our business risk profile assessment also reflects the industry’s low customer switching costs and low barriers to entry. These factors contribute to intense pricing pressure and the possibility of losing contracts. Allied Security benefits from its diversified customer base (its largest customer accounts for about approximately 3% of revenues) as well as from its sales force infrastructure, which allows it the scale to compete both locally and nationally. The company has relatively high customer retention due to its quality of service and its ability to compete on price. In 2011 the company succeeded in winning a few high-volume national accounts, though its margins eroded slightly. In February 2012 the company acquired several contracts in the growing healthcare space.

Allied Security’s margins could deteriorate because of the employee medical coverage provision in the U.S. health care bill, which will mandate large employers to provide employees with medical coverage (or pay a fee) beginning in 2014; details of this bill are yet to be delineated. Further, rising payroll taxes continue to present a drain on expenses, although the company has had some success with respect to pricing flexibility.

Allied Security will likely continue to benefit from high unemployment rates, which tend to reduce security officer turnover, wage rates, payroll taxes, and on-boarding costs. Training and recruiting new security officers is a significant expense, and officer turnover is currently below normal levels as a result of the weak economy. In the event of economic improvement, we expect turnover to rise somewhat, but we do not expect it to return to historical levels as the company provides an attractive employee benefit package. However, rising costs concomitant with those benefits as well as taxes and insurance present a burden.

Liquidity

Allied Security has “adequate” liquidity (see “Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers,” published on Sept. 28, 2011, on RatingsDirect). We expect cash sources to exceed cash uses during the next 12 to 24 months.

Cash sources include excess cash, funds from operations, and availability under the $80 million revolving credit facility. Cash uses include capital expenditures, dividends, and potential acquisitions. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors:

-- We estimate cash sources will exceed cash uses in excess of 1.2x (including our adjustments) during the next 12 months. We also expect net sources to remain positive in the subsequent year.

-- Even with an EBITDA decline of 20%, we estimate net sources will remain positive.

-- We forecast covenant cushions will remain at current levels over the next 12 months; as a point of reference, the company’s tightest covenant cushion was about 30% in the period ending March 31, 2012.

-- We forecast use of the revolving credit facility primarily to fund acquisitions, which the company has not significantly engaged in for several quarters; as of March 31, 2012, the company had $55.5 million of availability on its $80 million revolving credit facility due 2016, given outstanding letters of credit.

-- Required debt amortization is minimal through 2016. The first-lien matures in 2017 and the second-lien in 2018.

The company’s cash flow generation has remained consistent given low working capital and capital expenditure requirements. We estimate capital expenditures will be about $5 million annually. We forecast free cash flow will improve to the $55 million-$65 million range over the next two years. The improvement is largely attributable to the reduced interest expense from the February 2011 refinancing.

Recovery analysis

The issue-level ratings on Allied Security’s $80 million revolving credit facility due February 2016 and $420 million first-lien term loan due February 2017 are ‘B+'. The recovery ratings are ‘2’, indicating our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for first-lien lenders in the event of a payment default. The issue-level rating on the $165 million second-lien term loan due February 2018 is ‘CCC+'. The recovery rating is ‘6’, indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for second-lien lenders in the event of a payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Allied Security published on RatingsDirect on Jan. 24, 2012.)

Outlook

The outlook on Allied Security is stable, based on our opinion that the company’s recent contract growth should allow credit measures to stabilize, although we believe credit metrics will remain consistent with indicative ratios reflecting a “highly leveraged” financial risk profile.

We could lower our ratings if revenue declines, possibly from the loss of multiple contracts or significant pricing pressure, or if the company’s financial policy remains aggressive, thereby weakening credit measures. More specifically, we could lower our ratings if adjusted leverage were to approach 6.5x. We believe this could occur if, for example, revenue declines 15% and the EBITDA margin erodes by about 50 basis points, or if debt increases by about $170 million.

We could raise our ratings if the company’s credit measures meaningfully improve (likely the result of operating performance exceeding our forecasts and a more conservative financial policy focused on accelerated debt reduction) such that adjusted leverage would decline to around 4x and EBITDA interest coverage would increase to 3.0x. One possible scenario for this to occur would be accelerated debt repayment of $65 million coupled with approximately 10% revenue growth and a 50 basis point EBITDA margin expansion. We view this scenario as unlikely over the next year.

