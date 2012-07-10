TEXT-S&P revises iStar Asset Com Loan Servicer otlk, afms ranks

KEY RANKING FACTORS

Strengths:

-- Solid breadth and depth of experience and good tenure with management level.

-- Comprehensive quality control and audit environment.

-- Strong technology platform that addresses various business lines, such as: construction loans, highly structured land loans, and equity positions.

Weakness:

-- Previously high staff turnover levels.

The company continues to maintain the resources, processes, and systems required to fulfill its servicing duties. iSAS’ loan volume declined from 2008 through 2011, which led to higher staff turnover during 2009 and 2010.

iSAS’ primary servicing loan administration operation benefits from a highly capable leadership team that is well versed in servicing standards and operational risk management. Well-defined procedures and training contribute to iSAS’ responsive, high-quality customer service.

The special servicing team has good experience with all collateral property types in a variety of markets. Asset-per-person ratios are low, and the company has a successful track record of devising strategies to modify or liquidate nonperforming assets.

As of Dec. 31, 2011, iSAS was the primary servicer for approximately 127 loans totaling $3.3 billion. iSAS manages complex deals covering a variety of portfolio types mainly for its own balance sheet. iSAS’ portfolio also includes some securitized auto-dealership loans. The company’s active specially serviced loan portfolio consists of 40 loans totaling approximately $2.1 billion.

OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable for both rankings. We based our outlook on iSAS’ successful track record in managing a diverse commercial mortgage loan portfolio and the company’s strong control environment and continuous process improvement.

