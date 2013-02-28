TEXT-Fitch:Israel lifts banks' ability to withstand housing shock

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 28 - The Bank of Israel’s (BoI) proposals to raise capital and provisions held against mortgages published last week may curb the build-up of potential threats to the credit profile of banks from a housing boom, Fitch Ratings says.

We believe that Israeli banks are already generally prudent in their underwriting practices. However, mortgage exposures have grown rapidly in recent years, fuelled by very low domestic interest rates. The increase in risk-weights for higher-risk mortgages above the 35% requirement under the standardised approach should provide a greater buffer for unexpected losses if house prices fall. Mortgages with loan-to-values (LTV) of 45%-60% will be weighted at 50%. A 75% risk weight will apply to housing loans above 60% LTV.

The increase in capital requirements will need to be carefully managed after the BoI raised the minimum core Tier 1 ratio to 9% by 1 January 2015, and to 10% by end-2016 for the two largest banks, Bank Leumi and Bank Hapoalim. We expect capitalisation of the banking sector to improve but remain just adequate for the risks. The average core Tier 1 ratio in the system at end-September 2012 was 8.5%. However, the additional requirements should be manageable because mortgages only account for around a fifth of bank loans and the LTVs are low by the standards of advanced economies.

Mortgages continue to perform well, with virtually no impaired loans reported. However, the BoI has taken another measure to increase bank’s resilience to mortgage risk: increasing credit provisions to 35bp of mortgages, from around 22bp at end-Q312. The small additional costs should be comfortably absorbed by the banks’ resilient operating profits.

The measures to keep the property market in check are part of a continuing policy response to the threat of a housing bubble. A rise in the supply of housing has helped soften house price inflation since May 2010, when the annual growth rate reached 20%. The average price of owner-occupied dwellings only increased by around 5% in 2012. But housing credit grew around 76% in the last five years and house prices are still high at 1.6x their level in 2007.