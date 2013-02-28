TEXT-Fitch assigns Arqiva Financing plc's & Arqiva Broadcast Finance plc's notes final ratings

Feb 28 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Arqiva Financing plc’s Series 2013-1a and Series 2013-1b notes (whole business securitisation (WBS) senior debt) and Arqiva Broadcast Finance plc’s senior notes (high yield (HY) junior debt) final ratings, as follows:

Arqiva Financing plc (WBS issuer):

GBP350m Series 2013-1a (WBS) (secured 4.04% fixed-rate) due June 2035 (with expected maturity in June 2020): ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

GBP400m Series 2013-1b (WBS) (secured 4.882% fixed-rate) due December 2032: ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Arqiva Broadcast Finance plc (HY issuer):

GBP600m senior notes (HY) (9.5% fixed-rate) due March 2020: ‘B-'; Outlook Stable

The transaction is the refinancing of senior and junior bank debt issued by Arqiva Financing No.1 and No. 2 Limited through the issuances of GBP750m of WBS notes, plus GBP1.59bn of FinCo term loans (the underlying secured FinCo/senior borrower loans ranking pari-passu with the underlying WBS issuer/senior borrower loans), and GBP600m of structurally subordinated HY notes. The FinCo term loans are expected to be refinanced under the WBS programme at a later stage. Arqiva’s operations consist of its ownership of UK’s terrestrial TV & radio broadcasting infrastructure, wireless towers and satellite transmission services.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The ratings reflect Arqiva’s strong operating performance to date (with EBITDA over the past three years growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% with FY12 (financial year ending June 2012) EBITDA reaching GBP402.6m), relatively stable revenues (secured by long-term contracts with many customers backed by strong credit profiles), and high barriers to entry (with monopolistic positions in key telecom infrastructure segments notably in UK digital terrestrial television (DTT) and radio broadcasting, all under the regulation of UK-based Ofcom, and a dominant position in the wireless towers sector with 24% market share). The transaction also benefits from strong structural features, notably for the senior debt, namely a solid security package, a full suite of performance-related cash lock-up triggers, and untypical cash sweep mechanisms (notably for the FinCo term loans and the Series 2013-1a notes, which are features not usually seen in UK WBS transactions with the notable exception of CPUK Finance Ltd which closed a year ago).

Fitch’s analysis included assessing how quickly the transaction’s debt levels reduce to compensate for mid-to-long term revenues risks. For example, these risks could arise from potential funding issues (e.g. with cuts from both public and private customers of DTT or radio broadcasting networks) or threats from alternative technology (such as IPTV), for instance, lowering the demand for DTT viewing, with key stress points culminating at the contracts’ renewals. Fitch’s base case factors in these risks and assumes some stresses in satellite and radio revenues in the medium term with low single digit growth, and below inflation increases in revenues for both the digital platform and wireless towers divisions (with nominal stresses at renewal of key contracts).

The leverage and prepayment speed brings some comfort as from a day-one unaudited trailing-12-month (TTM) December 2012 EBITDA senior leverage of 5.7x (with EBITDA at GBP414.3m), the senior debt is expected to be paid back in full under Fitch’s base case (assuming no refinancing) by 2023 (with the exception of the Series 2013-1b notes which has a fixed scheduled amortisation to 2032). This rapid deleveraging is mainly driven by cash sweep amortisation. The junior debt’s leverage is assumed to reduce under Fitch’s base case (assuming a generic refinancing scenario) from over 7.1x to below 6.0x in 2020 (at maturity of the HY notes) mitigating its refinancing risk. However, the junior debt remains highly speculative being deeply subordinated and exposed to dividends pay-out disruptions from the WBS group (which could trigger their default).

Fitch’s synthetic base case debt service coverage ratio for the senior bonds is relatively high at 1.7x (for the next 15 years) and 2.0x (until legal final maturity of the amortising Series 2013-1b notes). These higher levels are warranted given the higher (long-term) obsolescence risk of Arqiva’s underlying technology compared with other WBS transactions at the same rating level.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

An unforeseen change in regulation (by Ofcom) notably with regard to any changes in its pricing formulas (for DTT or radio broadcasting), licensing costs (e.g. administrative incentive pricing (AIP)) or even spectrum allocations could hit Arqiva’s future cash flow and impact the ratings. In addition, the risk of alternative and emerging technologies (such as IPTV) could threaten Arqiva’s revenues either through technology obsolescence risk or lower ad-pool available to linear TV content providers. This risk is currently mitigated by the potential fast deleveraging of the transaction (assuming cash sweep amortisation) and the long-termcontracts securing significant revenues.

A new issue report will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.