TEXT-Fitch affirms 67 EMEA industrial companies' ratings
#Credit Markets
February 28, 2013 / 1:36 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms 67 EMEA industrial companies' ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed 67 industrial companies’ ratings. A full list of rating actions is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

The linked worksheet “Rating Actions” provides:

- A full list of ratings affirmed

- A hyperlink to each issuer’s rating summary page at www.fitchratings.com

- Primary analyst and secondary analyst contact information

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Fitch Affirms 69 EMEA Industrial Company Ratings

here

