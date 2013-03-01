TEXT-Fitch assigns FADE's series 3 tap final 'BBB' rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Mar 01 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Fondo de Titulizacion del Deficit del Sistema Electrico F.T.A.’s (FADE or the issuer) Series 3 tap issuance a final rating of ‘BBB’ with Negative Outlook. The bonds issued are worth EUR87m.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

All FADE series are fully guaranteed by the Spanish government up to a maximum of EUR22.0bn and hence the ratings are credit-linked to Spain’s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘BBB’.

All FADE series are exposed to the administrative capabilities of Titulizacion de Activos SGFT SA (TdA) as issuer trustee. TdA is responsible for formalising drawings under the guarantee if necessary. Any operational delay in making such drawings could cause a delay in payments to FADE bonds.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Any change in the sovereign IDR is likely to lead to a change in the bonds’ rating. Moreover, any change on the terms of the full and unconditional guarantee from the Spanish government could impact the ratings on FADE bonds.

The Series 3 tap issuance has no rating impact on the outstanding series 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 10, 13 and 14 FADE bonds rated by Fitch as the terms of the guarantee remain unaltered.

FADE bonds are backed by the outstanding electricity tariff deficit credit rights in Spain that have not yet been securitised through other securitisation platforms, and is able to issue different series of bonds up to the current programme limit of EUR22bn subject to certain conditions in the programme documents. Each series can have different terms, such as different maturity dates and interest rates. However, it is a condition under the programme documentation that all the bonds issued are fully guaranteed by the Spanish government.

FADE has a total EUR16.98bn of bonds outstanding to date. This has increased to EUR17.07bn after the series 3 tap issuance, which took place on 26 February 2013. The Series 3 maturity date is 17 March 2021 and it pays an annual fixed rate coupon of 5.90%.

The agency understands that the Series 3 tap issuance is used for the acquisition of new tariff deficit claims.