TEXT-Fitch:Planned equity injection may help stabilise DONG Energy's outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Mar 01 - Fitch Ratings says that the recently announced plan to inject additional equity of at least DKK6bn-DKK8bn (around EUR0.8bn-EUR1.1bn) by the end of 2013 may help stabilise DONG Energy A/S’s (‘BBB+'/Negative) Outlook.

However, the potential Outlook stabilisation also depends on the company’s progress in the implementation of other measures of the 2013-14 Financial Action Plan, including DKK10bn non-core assets divestment programme announced in November 2012, core assets farm-downs, restructuring of the company’s Energy Markets division that reported heavy losses in 2012 and the implementation of the cost cutting programme. Fitch believes that the Outlook could be revised to Stable from Negative if these measures lead to an improvement of expected financial profile, including sustained funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage below 4.0x.

DONG Energy will seek to raise additional equity from new and/or existing shareholders. The equity injection process is supported by the company’s majority shareholder, the Kingdom of Denmark (‘AAA’/Stable), which owns an 80% stake in the company.

Fitch revised DONG Energy’s Outlook to Negative from Stable in November 2012 due to the agency’s expectation that leverage ratios may be stretched for the ‘BBB+’ rating level in 2012-14, as the company faces a challenging operating environment, including unfavourable clean dark and spark spreads and a severe compression of profit margins in its Energy Markets division due to its poorly performing midstream gas business. Fitch also expects the company’s capex to remain elevated during the period due to investments in offshore wind and exploration & production (E&P) oil and gas fields.

DONG Energy reported weak credit ratios for 2012, including FFO-adjusted net leverage of 5.9x up from 3.2x in 2011 as FFO declined by 40% and adjusted net debt increased by 23% during 2012. Fitch’s projections based on a scenario that the company is largely successful in the implementation of the 2013-14 Financial Action Plan show FFO adjusted net leverage decreasing to about 4.0x by 2014. The DKK6bn equity increase itself would lower FFO adjusted net leverage by about 0.4x.