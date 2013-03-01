TEXT-Fitch affirms RMB structured insurance & RMB financial services

Mar 01 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed South Africa-based RMB Structured Insurance Limited’s (RMBSI) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at ‘A+(zaf)’ and international IFS rating at ‘BBB’. Fitch has also affirmed Ireland-based RMB Financial Services Limited’s (RMBFS) IFS rating at ‘BBB’ and assigned an IFS rating of ‘BBB’ to Mauritius-based RMB Structured Insurance Limited PCC (RMBSI PCC). The Outlooks are Stable.

RATING DRIVERS

The ratings reflect the companies’ strong capital positions based on Fitch’s own assessment and the regulatory solvency margins, conservative investment portfolios (the majority is invested in cash and bank deposits), RMBSI’s conservative use of reinsurance in its underwriting management agencies (UMA) insurance business and the ZAR400m surety guarantee to the RMBSI group from RMI Holdings Limited (a group company).

Offsetting these positive rating drivers is the group’s concentration risk, stemming from its focus on the South African market, limited number of clients (although this has been increasing), volatile premium generation by segment, as well as the challenge of exercising control over RMBSI’s UMA insurance business. Furthermore, Fitch considers that the UMA and affinity insurance business carries greater underwriting risk than the structured insurance operations. However, this is mitigated by the group’s conservative reinsurance strategy.

RMBSI PCC’s and RMBFS’s ratings reflect the companies’ strong link to the RMBSI group as their business is sourced entirely from the group. Fitch views RMBSI PCC and RMBFS as core to the RMBSI group as defined in the agency’s rating methodology.

The RMBSI group delivered strong results for the financial year 2011/2012. Net profit improved to ZAR96.2m in 2011/2012 compared with ZAR92.6m the previous year, benefiting from improved fee and underwriting income as well as higher investment earnings. Gross written premiums (GWP) decreased by 8%, reflecting management’s decision to end relationships with unprofitable UMAs. However, strong growth in RMBSI’s affinity business and stable premium revenue from structured insurance led to a smaller GWP decline than in previous years. Fitch will continue to closely follow the group’s revenue generation and the impact of top-line volatility on earnings.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

A near-term upgrade is unlikely, but triggers for an upgrade of RMBSI’s ratings in the medium term include improved stability in revenue from traditional insurance business, a sustained strong capital position at current levels, a sustained improvement in its operating performance and growth in its portfolio.

A downgrade would be likely if the group’s business model turned out to be unsustainable, reflected by a sharp decline in premiums and/or earnings. A substantial, sustained deterioration in capitalisation and/or sustained poor underwriting performance leading to deterioration in capital could lead to a negative rating action.

Due to the strong links and interdependence between RMBFS, RMBSI PCC and the wider RMBSI group, any movement in the credit rating of RMBFS and RMBSI PCC is likely to be closely related to changes in the credit profile of the rest of the group.