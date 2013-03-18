FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Easyjet CEO threatens to shelve new jet order
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2013 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

Easyjet CEO threatens to shelve new jet order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 18 (Reuters) - EasyJet will abandon plans to upgrade its fleet with updated Airbus and Boeing jets and move to buy new planes after 2018 if terms offered by the planemakers are not satisfactory, the budget airline’s CEO said.

EasyJet is in talks with Europe’s Airbus and U.S. rival Boeing about a significant expansion of its fleet. It has completed the technical evaluation of its favoured jets - the re-engined Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX.

“We have a young fleet and don’t have to do a deal unless the terms are exactly what we want,” easyJet chief executive Carolyn McCall said on Monday.

“A new generation of planes will become available from 2018 onwards so we could always look beyond the neo and the MAX.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.