TEXT-Fitch:Queensland ratings remain on outlook negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of State of Queensland (QLD) and Queensland Treasury Corporation (QTC). The Outlook on the Long-term Local and Foreign Currency rating remains Negative. The rating actions are listed at the end of this commentary.

The Negative Outlook continues to reflect Fitch’s concerns over QLD’s budgetary performance and increasing debt as reflected in its Mid-year financial review (MYFR) for the financial year ended 30 June 2012 (FY12), and state projections. “Since the last review, QLD’s operating environment has remained subdued, and the State’s current financial position remains constrained, with limited scope to absorb potential shocks,” says Andrea Jaehne, Director of Fitch’s Sydney-based Public Finance team.

QLD’s ratings also take into account Australia’s strong institutional framework, reflected in support from Australia’s federal government from tied and untied grants, and the significant co-funding in case of a major disaster, as well as QLD’s fully funded superannuation liabilities. The ratings also reflect QLD’s increasing dependency on the mining industry for economic growth, as well as the considerable contingent liabilities of QTC. These weaknesses are partly mitigated by QTC’s conservative funding approach and significant liquid assets.

QLD’s ratings could be downgraded if the new administration is unable to provide a convincing management plan and forecast in its Budget 2012/13 reflecting the process and measures to return the state to an operating surplus in the next three to five years, and to reduce its debt.

According to QLD’s MYFR, which was prepared by the previous government, operating margin, as calculated by Fitch, is forecasted to have deteriorated to -3.74% in FY12 (FY11: -1.9%) and is not expected to return positive until FY14. Constrained consumer confidence has added to weaker revenue generation, while expenditures have increased faster than revenues, contributing to a negative operating balance. A frequent sizeable financial income - partly from dividend payments of its state-owned corporation - has helped to counterbalance the deteriorating operating performance. However, QLD’s capital expenditures have exceeded current balance, adding pressure on the state’s debt position of AUD25.5billion at end-FY11 (FY10: AUD16.4bn). In Fitch’s opinion QLD’s financial position is under significant pressure, limiting any positive rating action in the short- to medium-term.

However, QLD elected a new government in March 2012, and the administration has announced its intention to reverse the State’s declining operating performance. The agency has noted the recent drafted recommendation of an independent commission which would address QLD’s weak operating performance and increasing debt levels. The new government plans to announce its Budget 2012-13 by mid-September 2012 at which time Fitch will again review QLD’s ratings and outlook, looking into the proposed revenue and expenditure measures on the State’s forward forecasts.

QTC’s ratings are credit-linked to those of QLD because of the State’s statutory guarantee, and its 100% state ownership. QTC has been classified as a dependent public sector entity of the State as per Fitch’s criteria, ‘Ratings of Public Sector Entities Outside the United States’, due to its strong control by the state, and its strategic importance to QLD’s local government sector. Any rating action on QLD will be mirrored by a similar rating action on QTC. QTC acts as the central funding vehicle for QLD, the State’s local councils and state-owned companies, and holds the superannuation scheme for employees of QLD and its agencies.

QLD is one of six Australian states, with a population of 4.6 million at end-December 2011.

State of Queensland (QLD):

Long-Term Local Currency Rating affirmed at ‘AA+'; Outlook Negative;

Short-Term Local Currency Rating affirmed at ‘F1+';

Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating affirmed at ‘AA+'; Outlook Negative;

Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating affirmed at ‘F1+'.

Queensland Treasury Corporation (QTC):

Long-Term Local Currency Rating affirmed at ‘AA+'; Outlook Negative;

Short-Term Local Currency Ratings affirmed at ‘F1+';

Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating affirmed at ‘AA+'; Outlook Negative;

Short-Term Foreign Currency affirmed at ‘F1+'.