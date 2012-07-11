TEXT-S&P ratings - Kobstaedernes Forsikring

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 11 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Kobstaedernes Forsikring (Unsolicited Ratings) --------- 11-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Denmark

Local currency BBpi/--/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-Jul-2012 BBpi/-- --/--

19-Oct-2005 BBBpi/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg BBpi 11-Jul-2012