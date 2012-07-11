TEXT-S&P ratings - Kobstaedernes Forsikring

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 11 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Kobstaedernes Forsikring (Unsolicited Ratings) --------- 11-Jul-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Denmark
Local currency BBpi/--/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
11-Jul-2012 BBpi/-- --/--
19-Oct-2005 BBBpi/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg BBpi 11-Jul-2012