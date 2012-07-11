TEXT-S&P afrms Banco Espirito Santo, core sub 'BB-/B' Rtgs; otlk neg

We also affirmed our issue ratings on BES and BESI’s senior debt at ‘BB-', on its nondeferrable subordinated debt at ‘B’, and on its hybrid instruments at ‘B-'.

Rationale

The affirmation follows our review of the implications on BES’ capital position of its EUR1 billion capital increase on May 14, 2012, closely following the EUR500 million capital increase at its majority shareholder, Espirito Santo Financial Group (ESFG) on April 26.

Although we view the capital strengthening positively, we have affirmed our ratings on BES and BESI as we had already incorporated the likelihood of BES undertaking a capital increase this year into our estimates for its future capital position. This is because in spring 2011 the Portuguese regulator required domestic banks to increase their minimum core capital ratios to 10% by year-end 2012 from 9% in 2011.

We estimate that the EUR1 billion capital increase at BES will improve our risk-adjusted-capital (RAC) ratio for the bank to 5% by year-end 2012, the minimum level at which we start qualifying a bank’s capital and earnings as “moderate” under our criteria. Moreover, in our assessment we factor in that the RAC ratio will likely remain above this threshold thereafter. Our RAC projection also takes into account that BES used EUR225 million of the capital raised to buy the 50% stake BES didn’t already own in insurance subsidiary BES Vida S.A. from French bank Credit Agricole S.A. (A/Stable/A-1).

In our view, the capital increase at ESFG will prevent double leverage from increasing further. We continue, however, to consider the high leverage of ESFG as a weakness in our assessment of BES’ capital.

Our ratings on BES continue to reflect our ‘bb’ anchor for banks operating primarily in Portugal and our view of the bank’s “adequate” business position, “moderate” capital and earnings, “adequate” risk position, “average” funding, and “moderate” liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The ratings on BES do not benefit from any uplift over its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), given that our long-term sovereign rating on the Republic of Portugal (BB/Negative/B) is only one notch above our assessment of BES’ SACP.

Outlook

The negative outlooks on the long-term ratings on BES and BESI reflect our view of Portugal’s tough economic and financial landscape, which could cause BES to underperform against our already weak profitability and asset quality expectations, and increase the challenges for BES to sustain what we consider to be a “moderate” capital level. In addition, the adverse operating environment could intensify pressure on BES’ funding and liquidity.

We could also consider lowering the ratings on BES and BESI if our view of economic risk or industry risk in Portugal worsens significantly, in turn leading us to lower the ‘bb’ anchor for banks operating in Portugal.

Conversely, we could revise the outlooks to stable if we see risks in the operating environment abating and leading to stabilization of BES’ financial position.

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BB-/Negative/B

SACP bb-

Anchor bb

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Moderate (0)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average and Moderate (-1)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Banco Espirito Santo S.A.

Banco Espirito Santo de Investimento S.A.

Counterparty Credit Rating BB-/Negative/B

Certificate Of Deposit BB-/B

Banco Espirito Santo S.A.

Senior Unsecured BB-

Subordinated B

Certificate Of Deposit B

Commercial Paper B

BES Finance Ltd.

Senior Unsecured* BB-

Junior Subordinated* B-

Preference Stock* B-

Banco Espirito Santo North America Capital Corp.

Commercial Paper* B

Banco Espirito Santo de Investimento S.A.

Junior Subordinated B-

Espirito Santo Investment PLC

Senior Unsecured BB-

Espirito Santo PLC

Commercial Paper* B

*Guaranteed by Banco Espirito Santo S.A.