TEXT-S&P affirms Caixa Geral de Depositos 'BB-/B' rtgs; outlook neg

Rationale

The affirmation follows the Portuguese government’s support for CGD’s recapitalization plan to meet the higher capital requirements that the European Banking Authority (EBA) and the Bank of Portugal have imposed on Portuguese banks. On June 29, 2012, the government subscribed to CGD’s EUR0.75 billion ordinary share capital increase and EUR0.9 billion hybrid issue.

We have raised CGD’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) by one notch to ‘bb-’ from ‘b+’ to reflect the benefit to its financial profile of the Portuguese government’s recent capital support. However, we no longer incorporate a one-notch uplift above the SACP for extraordinary government support, and the ratings therefore remain at the current level. This is because we believe that any uplift for government support should not result in bank ratings that are at the same level as the long-term rating on the sovereign, which in Portugal’s case is ‘BB’.

The government’s subscription to the bank’s hybrid issue has allowed CGD to comply with the higher capital requirements. However, in contrast with the EBA and regulatory approach, the hybrid instrument doesn’t qualify for equity credit under our criteria. This is because of the instrument’s short residual life--with repayment expected within five years--and the annual step-ups that provide an incentive to redeem the instrument even sooner. We have therefore assigned “minimal equity content” to the hybrid instrument, as our criteria define the term, and have excluded it from our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) calculation.

Our projected RAC ratio continues to reflect our view that CGD’s solvency will likely benefit from a focus on noncore asset deleveraging, and that internal capital generation will likely be constrained by what we expect to be continued difficult operating conditions in Portugal. The EUR0.75 billion ordinary share capital increase to which the government has subscribed will improve our RAC projections from our estimate of 3.5% at year-end 2011. Still, we believe that the RAC ratio will remain between 3% and 5% in the next 18-24 months. We are therefore maintaining our assessment of CGD’s capital and earnings as “weak.”

We think that the recent hybrid issue helps mitigate the potential impact of sizable unrealized losses related to the bank’s sovereign exposures. We have therefore improved our risk position assessment to “adequate” from “moderate.” Our assessment continues to be supported by our view that CGD’s credit risk is in line with that of the Portuguese banking system.

CGD’s ‘bb-’ SACP continues to reflect our view of the bank’s “adequate” business position, “average” funding, “adequate” liquidity, and our ‘bb’ anchor for banks operating primarily in Portugal.

We have lowered our issue ratings on the preferred stock and junior subordinated debt issued by CGD by two notches to ‘CCC-’ from ‘CCC+'. This is because we see an increasing likelihood that the EU may restrict the coupon payments of these instruments following the disbursement of state aid to the bank. We have also widened the differential between the SACP and CGD’s nondeferrable subordinated debt rating. The debt is now rated three notches below CGD’s SACP from two previously. In addition, we have placed the ‘B-’ issue ratings on these instruments on CreditWatch with negative implications. This reflects the possibility of a further downgrade because at this point it is still unclear to us whether the EU’s potential coupon payment restrictions will also apply to nondeferrable subordinated debt.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that we could downgrade CGD if a weakening of its SACP--owing to the difficult domestic economic and operating environment--were combined with a downgrade of Portugal (which has a negative outlook).

Specifically, we could lower the bank’s SACP if:

-- CGD’s asset quality deteriorated beyond our current expectations,

-- CGD is required to undertake initiatives that we feel could weaken its business position after having received government support,

-- Pressures on funding and/or liquidity intensify, or if

-- We were to revise downward our view of the economic and industry risk in Portugal, leading to a lowering of the ‘bb’ anchor for Portuguese banks.

A lowering of the SACP, in the absence of any negative rating action on Portugal, wouldn’t necessarily result in a downgrade of CGD, because we would likely start factoring in government support into the rating.

We could revise the outlook to stable if we took a similar action on Portugal.

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BB-/Negative/B

SACP bb-

Anchor bb

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Weak (-1)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Short-Term Extraordinary Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Ratings List

Downgraded

To From

Caixa Geral de Depositos S.A.

Junior Subordinated CCC- CCC+

Caixa Geral Finance Ltd.

Preference Stock* CCC- CCC+

Caixa Geral de Depositos Finance

Junior Subordinated* CCC- CCC+

Ratings Affirmed

Caixa Geral de Depositos S.A.

Counterparty Credit Rating BB-/Negative/B

Senior Unsecured BB-

Certificate Of Deposit BB-/B

CGD North America Finance LLC

Commercial Paper* B

Caixa Geral de Depositos Finance

Certificate Of Deposit* BB-/B

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Caixa Geral de Depositos S.A.

Subordinated B-/Watch Neg B-

Caixa Geral de Depositos Finance

Subordinated* B-/Watch Neg B-

*Guaranteed by Caixa Geral de Depositos S.A.