TEXT-S&P summary: Adecco S.A.

Historically, Adecco’s strategy was to undertake acquisitions at regular intervals. However, we understand that Adecco’s board now maintains its post-MPS Group Inc. acquisition strategy of not undertaking any significant acquisition over the medium term.

With revenues of EUR20.5 billion on Dec. 31, 2011, Adecco is the world’s largest personnel services provider and is significantly larger by revenues than its two closest peers Manpower Inc. (BBB-/Stable/--; EUR16.7 billion at financial year-end 2011) and Randstad (not rated; EUR16.2 billion). Adecco’s wide geographic footprint offers some protection against economic swings in a single country. However, it remains vulnerable to global economic downturns and its main challenge over the next year is to increase its revenues and continue to reduce its cost base, which is primarily made up of staff costs.

S&P base-case operating scenario

Our revenue forecast incorporates our view that GDP growth in the EU will be 0% in 2012, 2% in the U.S., and 3.6% worldwide. We continue to believe that because staffing is more cyclical than other business service companies, Adecco will face a difficult year, with organic growth turning negative at minus 3%. In our base-case assessment, we anticipate that revenues at year-end 2012 will fall somewhat to EUR20.2 billion with declining revenues in France, the U.K., Ireland, Benelux countries, and Italy offsetting higher revenues in North America, Japan, Germany, Austria, and the rest of the world.

We forecast that Adecco’s Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted EBITDA margin will decline slightly in financial 2012, by 30 basis points to 4.4%, from 4.7% in financial 2011, due to margin pressure and market conditions. We anticipate that operating margins will decline in most geographies in 2012. This is with the exception of Japan, where we believe operating margins will slightly increase, and the segment Adecco refers to as “other” markets, where we forecast that margins will remain stable. In 2013, however, we believe prospects for the staffing business should improve. Therefore, in our base-case credit scenario for 2013, we project Adecco’s revenues to increase by 4% and its adjusted EBITDA margin to return to 4.7%

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

In our-base case assessment, we forecast that adjusted funds from operations (FFO) will reach about EUR840 million in 2012, demonstrating resilience in Adecco’s cash flows. Adjustments for operating lease depreciation and pensions will reduce at the same rate as revenues do, in our opinion. Hence, we anticipate that adjusted FFO will be higher than the 2011 figure of EUR815 million.

Our base-case scenario also assumes a cash outflow for acquisitions and share buybacks of EUR100 million and EUR450 million (EUR400 million for the recently announced share buyback and EUR50 million to satisfy the extinction of the mandatory convertible bonds in November), respectively. Accompanied by an inflow of cash from the early 2012 European Medium Term Note (EMTN) issuance of Swiss franc (CHF) 350 million (equivalent to nearly EUR290 million), as well as the June issuance of CHF375 million (equivalent to EUR310 million), we anticipate that cash will rise to almost EUR655 million, nearly EUR120 million higher than the cash balance at Dec. 31, 2011. We consider roughly EUR200 million to be tied to daily operations and unavailable for debt repayment, thereby generating an excess cash balance of about EUR450 million. Overall, we believe that adjusted debt will be somewhat higher at EUR2 billion, with adjusted FFO to debt near 41%, lower than the level for the year-ended December 2011.

We forecast that adjusted EBITDA will be around EUR940 million in the year-ending December 2012, and hence, adjusted debt to EBITDA will be roughly 2.2x in 2012.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is ‘A-2’. We assess Adecco’s liquidity as “strong” under our criteria and forecast that liquidity sources should exceed uses by almost 2x in 2012.

We estimate that liquidity sources will be nearly EUR2.3 billion in financial 2012 (ending Dec. 31, 2012), including:

-- Surplus cash of EUR334 million at the beginning of financial 2012, which excludes EUR200 million in cash tied to operations;

-- Undrawn availability of EUR530 million under the revolving credit facility maturing in October 2016;

-- FFO of nearly EUR680 million; and

-- Debt issuance of approximately EUR735 million (EUR290 million for the January issuance, nearly EUR400 million to fund the share buyback, and EUR45 million in increased short-term debt).

Over the same period, we estimate that Adecco’s liquidity needs will be about EUR1.2 billion, and will consist of:

-- A total share buyback of EUR450 million including purchases for the settlement of the Mandatory Convertible Bond in November 2012;

-- Capex of about EUR110 million;

-- Our forecast of acquisition spending and dividends of about EUR390 million; and

-- Potential debt repayments of EUR284 million.

We further forecast that sources should exceed uses by almost 2x in financial 2013, with liquidity sources of more than EUR1.8 billion and uses of more than EUR0.9 billion.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Adecco will maintain its resilient operating performance in the medium term and that the group’s financial risk profile is strong enough to withstand a modest double-dip recession. The outlook also reflects our forecast that Adecco’s credit measures will remain comfortably above those commensurate with the ‘BBB’ rating, with adjusted FFO to debt of about 35% and adjusted debt to EBITDA of less than 2.5x.

We could consider raising the ratings if Adecco is able to maintain credit metrics at current levels. However, we consider such a possibility unlikely in the near term, due to the uncertain economic situation in major markets such as France, the U.K., Ireland, and Italy--markets in which Adecco generated more than 40% of revenues in financial 2011.

Rating downside could occur if the group were to adopt a more shareholder-friendly strategy or show an appetite for material debt-financed acquisitions that have a negative effect on its financial risk profile. Rating downside could also arise if the company’s operating margins or trading performance were to deteriorate significantly, although this does not feature in our base-case scenario.

