TEXT-S&P pubs June 2012 euro CDO rating confirmation list

July 11 - July 11, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today published an updated list of the amendments to European collateralized debt obligation (CDO), and SME CLO (small and midsize enterprise collateralized loan obligation) transactions for which it provided a rating confirmation letter between June 1 and June 30, 2012 (see “Related Criteria And Research”).

As part of our continuing efforts to provide transparency to the market, we will regularly update this cumulative list of the amendments to European cash flow, hybrid, and synthetic CDO, and SME CLO transactions for which we have provided a preliminary or final rating confirmation letter.

In June 2012, we issued a total of 13 CDO transaction rating confirmations, of which 12 were for synthetic CDOs and one was issued for a SME CLO. We issued no rating confirmation for a cash and hybrid CDO this month.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- European CDO Amendments For Which S&P Provided Preliminary Or Final Rating Confirmation Between June 1 And June 30, 2012, July 11, 2012