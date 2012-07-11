TEXT-S&P ratings - Mondi Group

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 11 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Mondi Group -------------------------------------------- 11-Jul-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: South Africa
Primary SIC: Converted paper
products, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
03-Oct-2011 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
16-Mar-2010 BB+/-- BB+/--
===============================================================================