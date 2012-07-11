TEXT-S&P revises Mondi outlook to stable; 'BBB-' ratings affirmed

Rationale

The outlook revision follows Mondi’s agreement to acquire Germany-based flexible film and packaging manufacturer Nordenia International AG (Nordenia). The outlook revision reflects our assumption that Mondi will complete the debt-funded acquisition of Nordenia as planned, and that Mondi’s credit metrics will weaken as a result, with negative discretionary cash flow generation in 2012. Consequently, rating upside appears remote at this stage.

Mondi will pay EUR240 million for over 93% of Nordenia, which it will fund with a new EUR250 million bridge loan. In addition, Mondi will take on EUR398 million of Nordenia’s debt, including Nordenia’s EUR280 million senior unsecured notes due 2017, revolving credit facility (RCF) debt, trade receivables factoring facilities, and pension liabilities. Nordenia has been majority controlled by Los Angeles-based Oaktree Capital Management L.P. (Oaktree; A-/Stable/A-2) since 2006. While Mondi and Oaktree have signed a sale and purchase agreement, we note that the transaction will have to pass certain regulatory checks before it is completed.

In our base-case credit scenario, we assume further weakening in Mondi’s operating environment in the second half of 2012, due to renewed macroeconomic constraints. We forecast that softer demand and prices will weaken market conditions. As a consequence, we forecast that Mondi’s Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted EBITDA margin will fall to about 15% as of Dec. 31, 2012, down from a peak of 16% in 2011.

Nevertheless, we believe that Mondi’s financial performance will remain comfortably within our guidelines for the ‘BBB-’ rating over the near to medium term, absent further debt-funded acquisitions. We forecast pro forma (including a full-year contribution from Nordenia) Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 2.3x as of Dec. 31, 2012, a significant increase from a low of 1.4x in 2011. Furthermore, we note that Mondi’s improved performance in 2011 provided the group with a cushion to withstand weakening operating conditions in 2012, due to industry cyclicality, macroeconomic pressure, and input cost inflation.

The rating on Mondi reflects our view of Mondi’s “satisfactory” business risk profile, underpinned by its low cost position, with a well-invested asset base, a leading position in emerging markets, and meaningful geographic and end-market diversity. The consolidated Mondi group’s business risk profile will be somewhat strengthened following the Nordenia acquisition, in our view. This is because the acquisition will broaden the consolidated group’s product offering in the plastic packaging market.

The rating also reflects Mondi’s “intermediate” financial risk profile, “adequate” liquidity profile, supportive financial policies, and improved operating and financial performance. These factors are balanced by medium-term risk factors, particularly Mondi’s exposure to the competitive and cyclical paper and packaging markets.

We note Mondi’s commitment to manage dividends, investments, and acquisitions at levels that do not put its investment-grade rating at risk. Accordingly, we believe that Mondi will seek to maintain its operating and financial performance, on a sustainable basis, at levels we consider commensurate with an investment-grade rating, even in a scenario of economic weakness in its main markets of Western and Eastern Europe, Russia, and South Africa.

Liquidity

We assess Mondi’s liquidity as “adequate” under our criteria. We forecast that the group’s liquidity sources will exceed uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months. We anticipate that the group will maintain positive liquidity sources even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%.

As of June 30, 2012, we understand that sources of liquidity include:

-- More than EUR550 million in undrawn committed credit facilities and cash on balance sheet. We further understand that Mondi has now refinanced a large part of its 12-month bilateral South African facilities (of more than EUR100 million).

-- Our forecast of funds from operations (FFO) of more than EUR800 million in the 12 months to June 30, 2013.

Furthermore, Mondi has now signed a new EUR250 million bridge loan, with which Mondi will fund the acquisition of Nordenia. Mondi will also take on EUR398 million of Nordenia’s debt, including Nordenia’s EUR280 million senior unsecured notes due 2017, RCF debt, trade receivables factoring facilities, and pension liabilities.

We forecast that major uses of liquidity in the 12 months to June 30, 2013, will include capital expenditure in the range of EUR350 million-EUR400 million, EUR240 million to acquire Nordenia, about EUR125 million of debt maturities, dividends (in line with the group’s stated policy of 2x-3x coverage), and a working capital outflow.

Nordenia’s EUR280 million senior unsecured second-priority notes are subject to change-of-control provisions that will be triggered should Mondi complete the acquisition as planned. If noteholders choose to exercise the change of control, this could absorb current headroom under its undrawn committed credit facilities.

Mondi’s bank facilities contain financial maintenance covenants, including a ratio of net debt to EBITDA of no more than 3.5x. We believe that Mondi will be able to maintain significant covenant headroom over the near to medium term.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Mondi will be able to sustain credit metrics commensurate with our current rating, despite weakening operating conditions in Mondi’s main markets.

We assume that the debt-funded acquisition of Nordenia will complete as planned, and that Mondi’s credit metrics will weaken as a result, with negative discretionary cash flow generation in 2012. Consequently, rating upside now appears remote over the next 18 months.

Rating downside, albeit remote as long as the company follows its stated financial policy, would likely arise through a significant deterioration in the paper markets or further material debt-funded acquisitions.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Mondi Group

Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/-- BBB-/Positive/--

Mondi Finance PLC

Senior Unsecured Debt* BBB-

*Guaranteed by Mondi Group.