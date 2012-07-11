TEXT-S&P ratings - Nordenia International AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 11 -

Ratings -- Nordenia International AG ------------------------------ 11-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Watch Pos/-- Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Packing and

crating

Mult. CUSIP6: 65557W

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Jun-2010 B+/-- B+/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR280 mil 9.75% senior second priority nts

due 07/15/2017 B/WatchP 28-Jun-2010