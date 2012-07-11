TEXT-Fitch:Euro MMFs face soft closures; may adjust fees, strategy

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 11 - The European Central Bank’s decision to stop paying interest on its deposit facility will push euro-denominated money market funds down the same road as US MMFs in 2008, starting with the temporary closure of some funds to new investments, followed by fee reductions to keep returns positive, Fitch Ratings says.

While these actions will help protect existing investors from potential negative yields, we believe the high cost investors pay for liquidity in the current environment could increase the demand for products that have a longer investment horizon. Some funds may opt for more flexible investment strategies to meet these demands and avoid negative yields. Not all of these strategies may be able to withstand liquidity shocks commensurate with a ‘AAAmmf’ rating and would therefore more likely be rated ‘AAmmf’ or ‘Ammf’.

The cut in the ECB’s deposit rate to zero will soon push the Euro overnight index average (Eonia) to historical lows, and since most overnight bank deposits will soon pay between -15 and +5bp, there is a risk of MMF yields turning negative. In this environment, the decision by some funds to temporarily close to new investments is a prudent one to protect existing investors and will not have any direct impact on ratings.

We expect to see a pattern of temporary soft closures continue across the sector. These tend to last until the current portfolio has matured and is reinvested at prevailing rates, at which point new investments no longer pose a risk of dilution for existing investors. The average maturity of Fitch-rated euro-denominated MMFs currently stands at 45 days and 60% of portfolios mature in less than a month. Experience in the US tells us that fee waivers will be the next development. These will probably come first at banking groups that offer MMFs as part of their multiple services to corporate and institutional customers, while managers that see MMFs primarily as a profit centre are more likely to resist lowering fees if possible.

The current low interest rate environment means investors are paying a particularly high cost to hold highly liquid portfolios. Our research indicates that maintaining a high degree of liquidity can cost around 20bp to 30bp of yield. This high liquidity premium means certain MMF investors are increasingly willing to compromise on liquidity or duration risks in their portfolio, but not on credit risks, leading to increased demand for MMFs with longer investment horizons.

