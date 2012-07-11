FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch drops Ashok Leyland's ratings
July 11, 2012 / 11:52 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch drops Ashok Leyland's ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 11 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Ashok Leyland Limited’s (ALL) National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch AA-(ind)’ with Stable Outlook. The agency has also withdrawn the ‘Fitch AA-(ind)’ rating on ALL’s INR750m long-term non-convertible debenture (NCD) programme.

The National Long-Term rating has been withdrawn as it is no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to its coverage. The instrument rating has been withdrawn as the NCD has been repaid in full. The agency will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of ALL.

ALL is the second-largest manufacturer of medium and heavy commercial vehicles in India.

