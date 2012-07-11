TEXT-Fitch:Romania rating strengths intact as political risk rises

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 11 - The intensification of political instability in Romania is not a near-term threat to the country’s ‘BBB-’ sovereign rating, which still benefits from fiscal consolidation and substantial external buffers, Fitch Ratings says. These factors were reflected in our affirmation of the rating last month.

The key constraints on the rating remain structural weaknesses and exposure to Greece and the eurozone economy. For domestic political instability to weigh on Romania’s rating, it would need to impact on policy in a way that threatened fiscal targets or delayed structural reforms, or if it meant the country had difficulty meeting its funding requirements. This has not yet happened, although it might do if the current level of instability becomes a permanent feature of Romanian political life.

Political uncertainty rose in the first half of 2012, with two governments falling in less than three months and a coalition led by Victor Ponta of the Social and Liberal Union (USL) taking power in May. Parliament on Friday voted to suspend President Basescu, triggering a referendum on whether to impeach him and prompting accusations that Mr Ponta was seeking to strengthen his position. On Tuesday, the constitutional court ruled that at least half of registered voters must take part in the referendum, due July 29, for it to be valid. This struck down a previous government’s decision to dispense with such a requirement. This could make impeachment less likely.

Tensions between the prime minister and president are not new, but Basescu’s suspension and the reaction it has provoked, including comments from European Commission officials that Romania must respect the rule of law or risk delays to EU integration, represent a further intensification of political instability.

Our chief concern is that this could delay the structural reforms required under agreements between Romania and the IMF and European Union, including privatisation of state-owned enterprises. Privatisation has already been held up by the failed sale of Cupru Min (a copper mine operator), and by the insolvency of Hidroelectrica.

Nevertheless, we believe the USL is committed to the IMF and EU programmes. Alongside structural reforms, this should entail sticking to fiscal commitments and maintaining relations with multilateral lenders. Public sector wage increases announced in May were agreed in advance with the IMF and EU, for example. We expect the ESA 95 deficit to come in just below 3% of GDP in 2012, allowing Romania to exit the EU’s Excessive Deficit Procedure in mid-2013.

Risks around the 2013 budget are greater, with parliamentary elections scheduled for November 2012. Recent local election results suggest that the USL can win comfortably and some USL officials have proposed measures that would require additional savings to avoid fiscal slippage.

However, even allowing for a populist slant, we think the commitment to the programmes will endure beyond the elections. Thus our central expectation is that the general government deficit will fall as a proportion of GDP in 2013-2014, albeit more slowly than projected officially on slightly higher social spending.

This expectation is reflected in our Stable Outlook on the rating. Significant divergence from fiscal targets if political resolve weakens after the November elections could put downward pressure on the rating.