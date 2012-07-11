FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P corrects, lwrs rtg on Spanish Bank BFA pref stock to 'C'
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
July 11, 2012 / 1:01 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P corrects, lwrs rtg on Spanish Bank BFA pref stock to 'C'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 11 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today lowered to ‘C’ from ‘CC’ its debt rating on preferred stock issued by Caja Madrid Finance Preferred S.A. and guaranteed by Banco Financiero y de Ahorros S.A. (BFA, B+/Watch Neg/B), parent company of Spanish bank Bankia S.A. (BB+/Watch Neg/B). The issue concerned has the ISIN number ES0115373005. According to BFA the current amount outstanding is EUR2 million. Due to an error, the rating on this issue was not lowered when the dividend payment was skipped on June 17, 2012.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

-- Bankia Ratings Lowered to ‘BB+/B’, BFA L-T to ‘B+’ On Spanish Banking Sector Review; L-T Ratings Still On Watch Negative, May 25, 2012

-- S&P Says Lowering Of Some Spanish Banks’ Preference Shares Were Due To Increased Vulnerability Of Nonpayment, May 28, 2012

-- Spain’s Banco Financiero y de Ahorros’ Preference Shares Rating Lowered To ‘CC’ On Dividend Deferral Announcement, June 6, 2012

RATINGS LIST

Downgraded

To From

Caja Madrid Finance Preferred S.A.

Preference Stock* C CC

*Guaranteed by Banco Financiero y de Ahorros S.A.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.