TEXT-S&P credit FAQ discusses Tunisia and Tunisian bank rtg actions
July 11, 2012 / 1:21 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P credit FAQ discusses Tunisia and Tunisian bank rtg actions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 11 - Standard & Poor’s responds to frequently asked questions from investors and market participants in its article “Understanding S&P’s Recent Rating Actions On Tunisia And Tunisian Banks,” published today.

The credit FAQ follows our recent lowering of the long- and short-term foreign currency and local currency sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Tunisia. The long- and short-term foreign and local currency ratings are now ‘BB/B’ with a stable outlook.

Shortly after the sovereign downgrade, we also lowered our counterparty credit ratings on the following Tunisia-based banks:

-- Arab Tunisian Bank (ATB; BB/Stable/B)

-- Banque de l‘Habitat (BH; BB-/Stable/B)

-- Banque Tuniso-Koweitienne (BTK; BB/Stable/--)

-- Banque de Tunisie et des Emirats (BTE; B+/Stable/B)

-- Societe Tunisienne de Banque (STB; unsolicited Bpi/--/--)

In the credit FAQ, we aim to answer the questions below:

-- Why did Standard & Poor’s lower its sovereign ratings on Tunisia?

-- How does Tunisia compare with other ‘BB’ rated sovereigns?

-- Why did Standard & Poor’s lower its ratings on Tunisian banks?

-- What is a credit rating and what type of credit ratings do you assign?

-- Could you provide more detail on how Standard & Poor’s assesses banking systems?

-- How do you assess the external support for rated Tunisian banks?

-- What’s behind Standard & Poor’s stable outlooks on Tunisian banks?

