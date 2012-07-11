TEXT-S&P rtg actions in Halcyon Structured Asset Mgmt CLO 2008-II

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 11 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assessed Halcyon Structured Asset Management CLO 2008-II’s performance.

-- We have raised our ratings on the class A1, A2, B, C1, C2, and D notes, and have lowered our rating on the class E notes.

-- Halcyon Structured Asset Management CLO 2008-II is a cash flow CLO transaction that closed in August 2008 and securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on Halcyon Structured Asset Management CLO 2008-II B.V.’s outstanding EUR189.28 million notes.

Specifically, we have:

-- Raised our ratings on the class A1, A2, B, C1, C2, and D notes; and

-- Lowered our rating on the class E notes (see list below).

Today’s rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction’s performance since our previous review on Dec. 9, 2010, taking into account recent developments (see “Transaction Update: Halcyon Structured Asset Management CLO 2008-II B.V.”). We have used data from the trustee report dated May 31, 2012, and our cash flow analysis. We have applied our 2012 counterparty criteria and our 2009 cash flow criteria (see “Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions,” published on May 31, 2012, and “Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs,” published on Sept. 17, 2009).

Based on our analysis, the portfolio’s performance has deteriorated. This has been primarily due to the decreased proportion of assets that we consider to be rated in the ‘BB’ category (‘BB+', ‘BB’, or ‘BB-') to 5.16% from 16.95%. At the same time, the proportion of assets that we consider to be rated in the ‘CCC’ category (‘CCC+', ‘CCC’, or ‘CCC-') has decreased marginally to 8.03% from 8.42%, and the proportion of defaulted assets (rated ‘CC’, ‘SD’ [selective default], or ‘D’) decreased to 0.00% from 1.76%.

Our analysis indicates that credit enhancement levels for all classes of notes have increased (significantly for the class A1 notes, to 53.13% from 31.95%), due to the deleveraging of the class A1 notes. Additionally, the weighted-average spread earned on the collateral portfolio has increased, and the portfolio’s weighted-average maturity has decreased. However, the portfolio’s negative credit migration has caused our scenario default rate to increase at each rating level in the transaction.

We have subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis, to determine the break-even default rate for each rated class of notes. In our analysis, we have used the reported portfolio balance, weighted-average spread, and weighted-average recovery rates that we consider appropriate. We have incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios, using alternative default patterns, levels, and timings for each liability rating category (‘AAA’, ‘AA’, and ‘BBB’), in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios.

At closing, Halcyon Structured Asset Management CLO 2008-II entered into derivative obligations to mitigate currency risks in the transaction. We consider that the documentation for these derivatives does not fully reflect our 2012 counterparty criteria. Therefore, in our cash flow analysis, we have assumed that the transaction does not benefit from the support of derivatives. Based on this analysis, we have raised our rating on the class A1 notes to ‘AAA (sf)’ from ‘AA+ (sf)'.

We have applied our largest obligor default test--a supplemental stress test in our 2009 cash flow criteria. Additionally, we have applied our largest industry default test--another of our supplemental stress tests. These supplemental stress tests have constrained our ratings on the class A2, B, C1, C2, D, and E notes, which could achieve higher ratings when only considering our cash flow analysis.

Considering all of these factors, we have raised our ratings on the class A2, B, C1, C2, and D notes because our analysis indicates that the credit enhancement level available to each class of notes is commensurate with higher ratings than we previously assigned. We have lowered our rating on the class E notes, based on the outcome of our supplemental stress tests, which have constrained our rating to a lower level than that commensurate with the results of our cash flow analysis.

Halcyon Structured Asset Management CLO 2008-II is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that closed in August 2008 and securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Halcyon Structured Asset Management CLO 2008-II B.V.

EUR444 Million Subordinated Notes

Ratings Raised

A1 AAA (sf) AA+ (sf)

A2 AA+ (sf) A+ (sf)

B A+ (sf) A- (sf)

C1 BBB+ (sf) BBB (sf)

C2 BBB+ (sf) BBB (sf)

D BB- (sf) B+ (sf)

Rating Lowered

E CCC+ (sf) B- (sf)