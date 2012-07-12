FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Crown Group Finance Ltd.'s A$2 bil MTN program 'BBB'
#Credit Markets
July 12, 2012 / 6:36 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Crown Group Finance Ltd.'s A$2 bil MTN program 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 12 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its ‘BBB’ long-term rating to the A$2 billion MTN program established by Crown Group Finance Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Crown Ltd. (Crown; BBB/Stable/A-2). Notes issued under the program are to be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Crown and certain subsidiaries of Crown. The company is planning an inaugural MTN debt issue of A$275 million senior unsecured fixed rate notes, with a proposed maturity date of July 2017.

The ratings on Crown primarily reflect our view of the strong market position and cash flow generation of the company’s two Australian casino assets-the Crown Entertainment Complex in Melbourne and the Burswood Entertainment Complex in Perth. Also underpinning the ratings are the supportive licensing environment for casino operators in Australia, the resilience of Crown’s Australian casinos through economic cycles, and the strong and improving cash flow generation of the group’s largest equity-accounted investment, Melco Crown Gaming (Macau) Ltd. (BB/Stable/--).

