TEXT-S&P rates State Bank Of India's proposed notes 'BBB-'
July 12, 2012 / 7:43 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates State Bank Of India's proposed notes 'BBB-'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 12 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘BBB-’ issue rating to the proposed issue of senior unsecured notes by State Bank of India (SBI; BBB-/Negative/A-3). The rating on the notes reflects the long-term counterparty credit rating on SBI.

The proposed notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of SBI. They shall at all times rank at par among themselves and with all other unsecured obligations of the bank.

The rating on the notes is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation.

