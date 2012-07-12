FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Northern Ireland Electricity Ltd.
July 12, 2012 / 9:12 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Northern Ireland Electricity Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 12 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Northern Ireland Electricity Ltd. ------------- 12-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/A-2 Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Electric Services

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

19-May-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Northern Ireland Electricity Ltd. (NIE) reflect those of its 100% parent, Electricity Supply Board (ESB; BBB+/Negative/A-2), an integrated utility operating predominantly in the Republic of Ireland (BBB+/Negative/A-2) and Northern Ireland. In Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view, NIE is an integrated subsidiary of ESB; in line with our criteria on parent-subsidiary links. We believe that NIE is of high strategic importance to ESB, and that the subsidiary represents a core part of the ESB group.

