TEXT-Fitch rates Bank Lampung 'A(idn)'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Lampung (Bank Lampung) and its proposed bond of up to IDR500bn National Long-Term Ratings of ‘A(idn)', respectively. The Outlook is Stable.

The ratings reflect a high probability of support from the regional government of Lampung, given its majority ownership of Bank Lampung. This is in addition to potential but limited support from the central government. Support from the central government was demonstrated by an IDR11 bn capital injection through the bank’s recapitalisation programme in 1998.

Downward rating pressure may arise from a sovereign rating downgrade or weakening in the government’s propensity to provide financial support to regional development banks. However, Fitch views this as a remote prospect in the near-term. Upward rating pressure will depend on the bank’s ability to improve profitability and its position in the Indonesian banking system and also to maintain its strong capital and asset quality.

Fitch expects the bank to maintain a solid core capital ratio of more than 15% in the medium-term. Capital has historically been Bank Lampung’s strength with Tier 1 and Total capital adequacy ratios (CARs) at 21.2% and 22.1%, respectively, at end-2011, higher than the Indonesian bank average of 16%.

Bank Lampung’s asset quality is likely to remain manageable as the bank continues to focus on low-risk loans to civil servants and commercial loans for government infrastructure projects. Consumer loan quality remained reasonably sound at end-Q112, with this segment’s non-performing loan (NPL) ratio remaining low at 0.5%. The overall NPL ratio has been low at less than 1% over the last two years. Capital impairment risk is expected to remain limited given the bank’s low credit risk and above-average provision cover.

Tight competition on lending could put pressure on the bank’s net interest margin, despite low-cost saving and demand deposits representing 76% of total deposits at end-Q112. Bank Lampung’s return on assets stood at 2% at end-March 2012 and 2.5% at end-2011, which remained below its development bank peers’ average of 3%.

Bank Lampung is mutually owned by the Government of Lampung province, municipalities and regencies surrounding Lampung provinces. It accounted for 1% of the development bank sector’s total assets and 0.1% of total banking system assets at end-2011.