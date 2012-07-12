FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch updates EMEA consumer ABS rating criteria and auto residual value addendum
July 12, 2012 / 10:12 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch updates EMEA consumer ABS rating criteria and auto residual value addendum

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 12 - Fitch Ratings has updated the criteria reports ‘EMEA ABS Consumer ABS Rating Criteria’ and the ‘EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria - Auto Residual Value Addendum’. The changes from the previous report versions are minimal and are not expected to have any rating impact on existing EMEA ABS transactions.

The ‘EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria’ report replaces the report of the same title dated 14 July 2011. Relative to the previous version, Fitch’s standard data requests when analysing consumer ABS transaction has been extended to include number-based cumulative default data, in addition to volume-based default data. This is to better assess historic default behaviour in different economic environments. As before, Fitch’s analysis can compensate for data deficiencies if these can be compensated by proxy data or through more conservative assumptions.

Further, Fitch has clarified that it would - all else being equal - apply higher stresses for transactions which feature revolving periods compared to static transactions.

The ‘EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria - Auto Residual Value Addendum’ report replaces the report of the same title dated 14 July 2011. There were only minor wording changes relative to the previous version of the report.

The criteria reports, ‘EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria’ and ‘EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria - Auto Residual Value Addendum’ are available at www.fitchratings.com.

