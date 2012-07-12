TEXT-S&P summary: Azerbaijan Railways Closed Joint-Stock Company

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 12 -

Summary analysis -- Azerbaijan Railways Closed Joint-Stock Company 12-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Azerbaijan

Primary SIC: Railroads,

line-haul

operating

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Jun-2012 BB+/-- BB+/--

Rationale

The rating on Azerbaijan Railways Closed JSC is based on our assessment of the company’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of ‘bb-', as well as on our opinion that there is a “very high” likelihood that the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan (BBB-/Stable/A-3) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary government support to Azerbaijan Railways in the event of financial distress.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, we base our view of a “very high” likelihood of extraordinary government support on our assessment of Azerbaijan Railways’:

-- “Very important” role for the Azerbaijani government, in light of Azerbaijan Railways’ monopoly position as the owner and manager of the national rail infrastructure and rolling stock. In our view, Azerbaijan Railways plays a key role in implementing Azerbaijan’s infrastructure development plan, which we understand is one of the government’s highest priorities.

-- “Very strong” link with the government of Azerbaijan, given the state’s 100% ownership of Azerbaijan Railways; the government’s role in appointing Azerbaijan Railways’ senior management; and our understanding that Azerbaijan Railways will not be privatized in the medium term.

The ‘bb-’ SACP reflects our assessment of Azerbaijan Railways’ business risk profile as “fair” and its financial risk profile as “aggressive.”

The “fair” business risk profile is supported by Azerbaijan Railways’ status as the monopoly operator of rail infrastructure in the country and its track record of good profitability. These strengths are offset by Azerbaijan Railways’ aging infrastructure and rolling stock that is in need of development, and by competition from road traffic and oil pipelines for freight volumes. In our opinion, the company, together with the Azerbaijani economy, is heavily exposed to changes in the global demand for oil.

The “aggressive” financial risk profile reflects Azerbaijan Railways’ low leverage measures. These are offset by significant negative free operating cash flows due to high capital expenditure (capex). In addition, there is no track record of the Azerbaijani government providing the company with material levels of cash to fund capex because this was not previously required. The “aggressive” financial risk profile also reflects the underdeveloped nature of the Azerbaijani banking system.

S&P base-case operating scenario

In our base-case operating scenario for 2012, we anticipate that Azerbaijan Railways will improve both revenues and EBITDA thanks to significant increases in freight tariffs, as well as a rebound of freight volumes after a reduction due to adverse weather conditions in 2011. We foresee the volume of crude oil and oil products transported growing by 3%-5% in our base-case scenario, while dry cargo volumes could increase by 10%, helped by significant growth in construction activity. Our base case also sees freight prices increase by about 8% for goods that are either exported from or imported into the country, and by about 10% for goods in transit through Azerbaijan. We assume that operating costs will grow in line with inflation in 2012.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

In our base-case operating scenario, leverage measures improve in 2012, helped by revenue and profit growth, as well as amortizing payments on bank debt. We forecast that Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted debt to EBITDA will remain less than 2x in 2012 and that negative free cash flow generation will be offset by government grants and equity injections.

Liquidity

In our opinion, Azerbaijan Railways’ liquidity is “adequate” under our criteria. Under our analysis, the funds available from the central government, together with Azerbaijan Railways’ internally generated cash flows, will cover liquidity uses by about 1x over the next 12 months--if the Azerbaijani government injects only the minimum liquidity into Azerbaijan Railways. Funds will cover uses by about 2.9x if we take all sources that the government is planning to make available to the company into account. However, should the government not make funds available to Azerbaijan Railways, we could change our view of the company’s liquidity position significantly.

Azerbaijan Railways’ main sources of liquidity over the 12 months to March 31, 2013, include:

-- About Azerbaijan manta (AZN) 14.8 million of cash as at March 31, 2012.

-- Funds from operations (FFO) of about AZN170 million.

-- Our expectation that the Azerbaijan government will make available to the company about AZN300 million of funding based on the cash short-fall in our base-case operating scenario. We understand that the government has already made AZN30 million available to the company this year.

-- The government of Azerbaijan has also earmarked an additional ANZ900 million (approx.) to be available to Azerbaijan Railways from the government budget, World Bank loans raised by the Azerbaijan government to fund rail infrastructure improvements and Czech export bank loans raised by the Azerbaijan government to fund rolling infrastructure improvements. We believe these funds would be made available to Azerbaijan Railways if cash flows were weaker than in our base case scenario.

The main uses of liquidity include:

-- AZN42.2 million of debt amortization.

-- About AZN45 of negative working capital movement in our base case scenario.

-- About ANZ380 million of capex.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Azerbaijan Railways will finance its capex with the help of government funding. It also reflects that Azerbaijan Railways is likely to grow its revenues and profits thanks to its ability to increase tariffs as well as freight volumes. Under our base case, the company is likely to maintain adjusted debt to EBITDA of less than 2x in the medium term, which we view as commensurate with the current rating. Lastly, the stable outlook mirrors that on the Republic of Azerbaijan.

We could take a negative rating action if Azerbaijan Railways’ adjusted debt to EBITDA increased to more than 2x. This could occur due to a change in policy such that Azerbaijan Railways funded its significant capex program using external funds rather than funds from the Azerbaijani government. We could also take a negative rating action if ongoing liquidity support from the Azerbaijani government was not as timely as we currently anticipate, or if we took a negative rating action on the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A positive rating action is only likely if we take a similar action on the Republic of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan Railways’ SACP would have to improve to ‘bb+’ before it triggered a positive rating action on the corporate credit rating.

