TEXT-Fitch updates EMEA ABS basic legal assumptions

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 12 - Fitch Ratings has updated its special report on EMEA ABS legal assumptions.

This report outlines the basic legal assumptions on which the agency’s EMEA ABS rating criteria are predicated and supplements the criteria reports “EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria” and “EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria - Auto Residual Value Addendum” dated 12 July 2012, available at www.fitchratings.com.

The updated report replaces the report of the same title dated 14 July 2011. Fitch expects any deviation from those legal assumptions to be adequately disclosed in the legal opinions. The agency will reflect the potential impact of any deviations in its analysis.

Relative to the previous version, Fitch clarifies what information the agency expects to be provided with to assess whether - in the agency’s view - the originator’s standard form contracts fulfil all applicable laws and are legal, valid, binding and enforceable.

The report, ‘EMEA ABS Basic Legal Assumptions’ is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: EMEA ABS Basic Legal Assumptions

here