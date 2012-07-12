TEXT-S&P rates Kazakh company Chimpharm and proposed notes 'kzBB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Kazakhstan-based pharmaceuticals company Chimpharm JSC plans to issue Kazakhstani tenge (KZT) 10 billion (about $65 million) of senior unsecured notes to finance its expansion.

-- We are assigning our ‘kzBB’ Kazakhstan national scale rating to Chimpharm and the proposed notes.

-- We could raise the ratings if the company successfully places the proposed notes and achieves projected sales growth rates over subsequent quarters.

Rating Action

On July 12, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘kzBB’ Kazakhstan national scale rating to Kazakh generic pharmaceuticals manufacturer Chimpharm JSC.

At the same time, we assigned ‘kzBB’ issue ratings to Chimpharm’s proposed KZT10 billion unsecured notes. The recovery rating on this debt is ‘4’, indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery for creditors in the event of a payment default.

Rationale

The ratings reflect our assessment of Chimpharm’s business risk profile as “vulnerable”, mainly due to its relatively small size and political risk in the Republic of Kazakhstan (BBB+/Stable/A-2), its main market. Other business risks are Chimpharm’s lack of geographic diversity and reliance on public funds and distribution capabilities in an evolving domestic health care system.

Positive factors are Chimpharm’s position in the Kazakh pharmaceutical market as the leading domestic producer, by volume, of mainly generic drugs and medicines. Our view of Chimpharm’s credit metrics is another support for the ratings. Leverage was very low at the end of 2011, with the company’s debt totaling KZT1.2 billion (about $8 million). Chimpharm’s operating margin (EBITDA) was relatively high at 33% in 2011. We project margins to decline over the next few years, since selling and marketing expenses will likely outpace the expected strong improvement in the gross margin following the company’s planned expansion. However, the increase in selling and marketing expenses is unlikely to be material and mainly reflects the need to adapt to new business conditions under a recently signed exclusive supply contract between Chimpharm and the domestic market regulator.

To cope with the contract’s specifications for production and delivery of guaranteed volumes, Chimpharm has initiated a $65 million facility expansion and modernization program in compliance with the U.S. regulator’s Good Manufacturing Practice standards. The resulting need for additional resources will push up expenses from 2012. We believe this will offset the projected significant rise in the gross margin on the back of likely sizable price increases and a more profitable product mix after Polpharma took control of Chimpharm in 2011. Consequently, we expect EBITDA margins in our base-case scenario for 2012 and 2013 to temporarily fall to 27% and recover to about 30% thereafter, although still comparing favorably with peers’.

We assess Chimpharm’s financial risk profile as “aggressive” under our criteria. This mainly reflects our view of the company’s “less-than-adequate” liquidity profile, reflecting uncertainties about the successful placement of the proposed notes. The company’s credit metrics are a rating support, in view of relatively high operating margins and satisfactory free cash flow generation. We expect leverage in our base-case scenario to rise to more than 2.5x in 2012 and 2013, due to sizable capital spending to construct new facilities and funding for the related working capital requirements. We view leverage signified by a ratio of net debt to EBITDA of about 3x as commensurate with the ratings. Any significant prolonged increase in leverage could lead to a negative rating action.

Chimpharm is privately owned by two large shareholders: Poland-based Polpharma (50% plus one vote) and Visor Growth Fund B.V., which is owned by Kazakhstani investors (the remainder). We don’t believe there are significant corporate governance issues. Polpharma exercises operating control as stipulated in the shareholders’ agreement, with the support of former majority owner Visor Growth Fund B.V., which saw the need for a strong industrial partner for Chimpharm. We believe Chimpharm’s management has a generally measured risk appetite. We understand Chimpharm is to start paying dividends to its shareholders after the notes are repaid. We note that, according to the shareholders’ agreement, no dividends are paid if cash flows are negative.

Liquidity

In our view, Chimpharm’s liquidity profile is “less than adequate,” reflecting the pending notes issuance given concerns about execution risk and successful placement amid current capital-market conditions. In addition, should the company be unable to place the notes, alternative funding might involve predominantly short-term, potentially uncommitted bank loans, which would impair the liquidity profile according to our criteria. We therefore reflect this uncertainty by classifying liquidity as “less than adequate”.

If Chimpharm is able to place the proposed five-year notes, its liquidity profile would improve to “adequate,” supported by healthy cash flow generation, which has in the past enabled it to repay debt quickly. The company’s total liquidity sources are therefore expected to cover total uses by more than 2x in 2012 and by 1.5x in 2013.

In our view, Chimpharm’s liquidity will likely improve if it successfully places the proposed notes, enabling it to carry out its expansion plans. This should result in satisfactory cash flow generation if there are no significant delays in the construction program.

An upgrade would depend on the company’s ability to achieve and maintain an adequate liquidity profile after placing the notes and demonstrate projected sales growth rates over subsequent quarters. We believe the main constraints to the ratings currently relate to business risks because the company is still very small.

Recovery analysis

The rating on Chimpharm’s proposed KZT10 billion unsecured notes, due 2017, is ‘kzBB’, in line with the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on this facility is ‘4’, indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default.

The recovery prospects for the proposed unsecured notes are supported by our expectation that, in a default, the group would be reorganized rather than liquidated. However, they are constrained by the unsecured nature of the notes and our view of weak documentary protection and Kazakhstan as an unfavorable insolvency regime for creditors. We understand Chimpharm has other unsecured facilities, namely, a loan maturing in 2013 that will be repaid from the proceeds of the notes issuance.

The documentation for the proposed notes includes limited restrictions: cross-default and change of control provisions. However, it lacks restrictions on, among other things, additional debt and liens.

To calculate recoveries, we simulate a default scenario that assumes a default caused by:

-- Regulatory changes that lead to lower revenues or profitability;

-- Lower growth in revenues and depressed margins compared with our base-case assumptions; and

-- Delays and cost overruns in the construction of the new facilities.

In our hypothetical scenario, we envisage a default in 2015 with EBITDA having fallen to about KZT1.15 billion. We believe that Chimpharm’s business model will remain viable after default due to its dominant position for some drugs and good revenue visibility. We therefore value Chimpharm as a going concern and believe that reorganization would provide greater recovery prospects for creditors than liquidation.

Our valuation of the company is based on a market-multiple approach, applying a multiple of 4.0x to our calculated stressed EBITDA of approximately KZT1.15 billion. This leads to a stressed enterprise value of approximately KZT4.6 billion.

After deducting our forecast enforcement costs of about KZT320 million, we arrive at a net stressed enterprise value of KZT4.3 billion to meet unsecured creditors’ claims, assumed to be KZT10.4 billion. This results in recovery prospects in the 30%-50% range, hence our recovery rating of ‘4’.

