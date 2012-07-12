TEXT-S&P summary: DFS Deutsche Flugsicherung GmbH

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Germany

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Jan-1996 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+

07-Dec-1995 AAA/-- AAA/--

Rationale

The ratings on DFS Deutsche Flugsicherung GmbH (DFS) reflect our view of its “critical” role for its 100% owner the Federal Republic of Germany (unsolicited ratings AAA/Stable/A-1+) and “integral” link between the company and the government, according to our criteria for rating government-related entities (GREs). For more information on our criteria for GREs, see “Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions”, published Dec. 9, 2010, on RatingsDirect.