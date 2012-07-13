FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Queensland's Commonwealth-guaranteed debt at 'AAA'
#Credit Markets
July 13, 2012 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms Queensland's Commonwealth-guaranteed debt at 'AAA'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the rating of Queensland Treasury Corporation’s (QTC) bonds, which are guaranteed by the Commonwealth of Australia, at ‘AAA’.

The rating reflects QTC’s linkage with the Australian sovereign through the guarantee. Any negative or positive rating action on the bonds would be driven by that of the sovereign. Around 23% of QTC’s total debt at end-April 2012 still benefited from a guarantee by the Australian Commonwealth.

QTC is a funding vehicle wholly owned by the State of Queensland (‘AA+'/Negative).

