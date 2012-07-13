TEXT-S&P expects to resolve watch on TEPCO on capital injection

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 13 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said it expects to resolve the CreditWatch status with negative implications on the ratings on Tokyo Electric Power Co. Inc. (B+/Watch Neg/B) with an affirmation of all its existing ratings on the company once the government-backed Nuclear Damage Compensation Facilitation Corporation has realized its JPY1 trillion capital infusion into TEPCO as planned. We expect to affirm the ‘B+’ long-term issuer rating, ‘B’ short-term issuer rating, and ‘BB+’ debt rating on general mortgage corporate bonds the company has issued. We expect to keep the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for TEPCO at ‘ccc+’ and to maintain our assessment of the likelihood of extraordinary government support as '‘high’'. We also expect to assign a negative outlook to our ratings on TEPCO, reflecting our forecast of weak financial performance at the company this fiscal year (ending March 31, 2013) and uncertainties surrounding Japan’s electric utility industry.

We believe realization of the JPY1 trillion capital infusion in the form of preferred stock as planned depends on two conditions: that the government approves an increase in rates TEPCO charges, and that TEPCO’s lender banks agree to give the company a new loan facility of around JPY1 trillion.