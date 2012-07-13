TEXT-S&P summary: Franz Haniel & Cie GmbH

S&P base-case operating scenario

After two mediocre years, the performance of Haniel’s companies improved somewhat in 2011, reflecting the benefits of past and ongoing restructuring initiatives. However, revenue and operating margins have still not recovered to their overall 2007-2008, pre-downturn levels. Haniel has initiated a thorough strategic review process covering its entire portfolio (the “Haniel 2020” project). Stated objectives include to identify attractive investment targets, and to redeploy EUR200 million to EUR500 million of capital, largely prefinancing acquisitions through disposals. We do not anticipate significant asset rotation in the next year, owing to the sluggish economic prospects, making the potential gains on any divestments uncertain. This in turn would likely lead us to maintain our current liquidity, quality, and diversity descriptors on the company’s portfolio, according to our methodology.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We believe operating cash generation, defined as dividends received less operating and interest expenses and dividends paid, should be close to breakeven in 2012, matching the 2011 level. This performance reflects broadly stable dividends from subsidiaries, operating costs, and interest expenses, as the step up in bond margins will impact cash flow only from 2013 onward, and a decreased dividend payout to the Haniel family. As a result, we expect total coverage--the ratio of dividends received to operating and net interest expenses plus dividends paid at holding company level-- to remain at 1.0x in both 2012 and 2013, versus the 2011 figure.

We do not expect Haniel to make any substantial acquisitions this year. Haniel’s loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, which was 44% on July 6, 2012 by our calculations, was in line with our ceiling of 45% for the current ratings.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is ‘B’. We view Haniel’s liquidity as firmly established in our “adequate” category, as defined by our criteria. We anticipate that its sources of liquidity will cover its liquidity needs for the next 12 months in excess of our 1.2x ceiling.

We estimate that total liquidity sources amounted to about EUR1.2 billion on March 31, 2012, including:

-- EUR1.0 billion in undrawn committed lines available beyond March 2013, not including financial covenants; and

-- Dividends from portfolio companies amounting to about EUR250 million.

This compares with the company’s potential liquidity uses of about EUR0.7 billion over the next 12 months to March 2013, which include:

-- Short-term debt maturities amounting to about EUR420 million, with EUR120 million coming due in the subsequent 12 months;

-- Operating expenses of EUR50 million to EUR60 million;

-- Net interest expenses of EUR150 million; and

-- A dividend payout to shareholders of about EUR50 million.

Recovery analysis

Haniel’s EUR1.0 billion (EUR756 million currently outstanding), EUR500 million, and EUR400 million unsecured notes due 2014, 2017, and 2018, are rated ‘BB’, the same level as the corporate credit rating. The recovery ratings on these instruments are ‘3’, indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of payment default. In accordance with our criteria, although debt coverage exceeds the 50%-70% range, the recovery ratings on the unsecured notes are capped at ‘3’.

The recovery rating on the EUR32 million zero-coupon subordinated hybrid notes (EUR30 million currently outstanding) issued by Haniel Finance B.V. is ‘5’, indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of payment default. The issue rating on these notes is ‘B+', two notches lower than the long-term corporate credit rating on Haniel. We apply a two-notch differential, rather than the standard one notch under our recovery rating scale, because of the optional deferability of interest on the hybrid notes.

The issue and recovery ratings are supported by our view that Haniel’s portfolio is composed of three listed companies of satisfactory credit quality--Metro, Celesio, and business-to-business direct marketing company TAKKT AG (not rated). The ratings are constrained by the notes’ unsecured nature and very low documentary protection against further debt being raised. We assume that the notes rank pari passu between themselves. Recovery prospects for the rated notes are supported by our assumption that, in a default, Haniel would most likely be liquidated, since the bulk of its portfolio is listed.

In order to determine recoveries, we simulate a default scenario. Our hypothetical scenario includes a decline in the portfolio value of about 55% from the current level, combined with a marked decrease in dividend inflows to Haniel from subsidiaries. This scenario would lead to a default in 2014, triggered by the group’s inability to refinance its outstanding EUR756 million unsecured bonds maturing that year.

Haniel is based and headquartered in Germany. We consider Germany to be a relatively creditor-friendly jurisdiction for senior secured creditors (see “Debt Recovery For Creditors And The Law Of Insolvency In Germany,” published March 15, 2007, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

After simulating a 55% decline in asset value, we estimate that the stressed portfolio value at the point of default would be about EUR2.6 billion. After deducting priority liabilities comprising mainly enforcement costs, residual value available to unsecured debtholders would be about EUR2.4 billion. At default, we assume EUR1.7 billion of unsecured notes outstanding (including notes and six months of prepetition interest). In accordance with our criteria, the recovery ratings on the unsecured notes are capped at ‘3’, although debt coverage exceeds the 50%-70% range. Our criteria states that unsecured debt issued by corporate entities with a corporate credit rating of ‘BB-’ or higher is generally capped at ‘3’. This takes into account that their recovery prospects run a greater risk of being impaired by the issuance of additional priority (bank loans for example as they are not covered by the definition of the negative pledge) or pari passu debt prior to default (see “Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers’ Speculative-Grade Debt, ” published Aug. 10, 2009). At default, we expect EUR31 million of subordinated hybrid notes outstanding (including six months of prepetition interest).

In accordance with our criteria, the recovery rating on the subordinated hybrid notes is capped at ‘5’, although debt coverage exceeds the 10%-30% range. Our criteria states that we need to apply a one-notch differential for subordination and an additional one-notch differential for the optional deferability of interest (or capital, in the accrual period; see “Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition,” published Sept. 15, 2008).

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Haniel will maintain a significant financial risk profile, with an LTV ratio of about 45%. Given the company’s limited flexibility with regard to our threshold for the LTV ratio at the current rating level, our base-case scenario anticipates that Haniel will largely prefinance acquisitions with disposals. We understand from the company that our expectation is consistent with the objectives of the “Haniel 2020” plan for asset rotation.

We would consider a negative rating action if Haniel were unable or unwilling to manage its LTV ratio within our rating threshold for the current ‘BB’ rating.

We might raise the ratings on Haniel if we perceived that its LTV ratio fell well below 40% on a sustainable basis. A decrease in the LTV ratio could follow a reduction of net debt supported by dividend inflows or divestments. It could also result from potentially higher asset valuations, especially if the operations of Haniel’s subsidiaries improved, and for example, they posted stronger margins and sales growth.

