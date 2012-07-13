TEXT-Fitch affirms RATP at 'AAA'; outlook negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Regie Autonome des Transports Parisiens’ (RATP) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at ‘AAA’ and its Short-term IDR at ‘F1+'. The Outlook for the Long-term IDR is Negative.

RATP’s ratings are aligned with those of the French Republic (‘AAA’/Negative/‘F1+'). In regards of its status of as an Etablissement Public Industriel et Commercial (EPIC), Fitch considers that RATP benefits from a statutory solvency guarantee from the state. In a context of market liberalisation, the ratings also take into account the strategic importance of RATP for the Greater Paris area.

A negative rating action could result from a downgrade of France’s sovereign rating, a request by the EU to state the absence of implicit state guarantee or the issuer’s liabilities other signs of a potential loss of the EPIC status or change of its main characteristics.

Fitch considers RATP is a beneficiary of an implicit state guarantee, which renders the state ultimately liable for its EPICs’ debts. Fitch has therefore adopted is public-sector entities rating methodology to rating RATP, applying a top-down approach from the entity’s public-sector sponsor. Moreover, due to its status, RATP cannot be subject to liquidation or bankruptcy proceedings.

RATP has a monopoly for urban transport in Paris. The law has designated RATP as owner and manager of the current infrastructure. In the medium term, a timetable for opening up to competition has been set for the operating lines. Fitch does not consider this a risk, given that almost all of the rated issues maturity are less than the maturity dates of opening competition.

RATP is 100 % owned by the French state and carries out an essential public mission for the Ile de France transport provider, STIF. The state directly controls RATP in so far as RATP’s chairman (M. Mongin) is appointed by presidential decree for a mandate of five years (2009-2014). Moreover, almost all of the board consists of representatives of state administrations.

About 90% of EPICs’ revenues relies on STIF’s decisions through a four-year contract (2008-2012). EPIC’s turnover reached EUR4,354m at end 2011 (up 3.6 % compared 2010). As a combined effect of control of operating expenditure and updating of contributions defined by the STIF contract (+2.6%), EPIC’s net income reached EUR295m at end 2011 (compared EUR185m at end-2010).

A new contract has been signed with STIF for 2012-2015. With a total investment of EUR6.5bn over four years, the contract provides for 100% funding by STIF % of the cost of rolling stock concerning the new projects and 50% of the cost of the renewal of rolling stock. Fitch estimates that debt should stabilise at around EUR5.2bn in 2015 compared to EUR5.3bn at end-2011.

RATP has a EUR2bn domestic CP programme without any backup line. This is possible because RATP’s EPIC status mean that it notably could gain access to funding though Caisse de la Dette Publique if it faced a liquidity crisis. RATP can also access state emergency financial support mechanisms such as emergency loans or the purchase of RATP debt paper by the French treasury.

