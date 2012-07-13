TEXT-S&P ratings - QBE General Insurance (Hong Kong) Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 13 -

Ratings -- QBE General Insurance (Hong Kong) Ltd. ----------------- 13-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Hong Kong

Local currency A/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

13-Jul-2012 A/-- --/--

06-Jan-2012 A+/-- --/--

29-Nov-2011 AA-/-- --/--

21-Dec-2009 AA/-- --/--

21-Dec-2007 A+/-- --/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg A/Stable 13-Jul-2012