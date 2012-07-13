TEXT-S&P ratings - QBE General Insurance (Hong Kong) Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 13 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- QBE General Insurance (Hong Kong) Ltd. ----------------- 13-Jul-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Hong Kong
Local currency A/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
13-Jul-2012 A/-- --/--
06-Jan-2012 A+/-- --/--
29-Nov-2011 AA-/-- --/--
21-Dec-2009 AA/-- --/--
21-Dec-2007 A+/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg A/Stable 13-Jul-2012